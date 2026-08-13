TENX SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics stock lost approximately 84% to 85% of its value in a single trading session after the Phase 3 LEVEL topline readout. SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into on behalf of TENX investors who suffered losses.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A roughly 84% to 85% single-session collapse hit Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TENX) shares after the Company reported that its Phase 3 LEVEL trial of TNX-103 missed both its primary and key secondary endpoints. If you held TENX shares through that decline, you are encouraged to click here to submit your information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

The market reaction was company-specific. The move was not tied to an earnings report, a guidance revision, or a consensus miss -- Tenax was a development-stage, pre-revenue company. The trigger was the clinical data itself: a 3.5-meter placebo-adjusted improvement in six-minute walk distance that was not statistically significant, and no meaningful difference from placebo on the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire symptom score.

Exploratory figures released alongside the topline data, including a reported 49% reduction in NT-proBNP and stronger observed effects in patients with more severe disease, did not alter the market's reaction.

Investors who lost money on TENX may have their losses reviewed at no cost. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST : SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the TENX Investigation

Q: How much did TENX stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 84% to 85% after the Company disclosed that the Phase 3 LEVEL trial of TNX-103 missed its primary and key secondary endpoints. Investors who purchased shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the TENX investigation? A: Investors who purchased TENX stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: When did Tenax Therapeutics allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before the corrective disclosure that allegedly caused investors to purchase securities at inflated prices.

Q: What do TENX investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my TENX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought TENX and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if Tenax Therapeutics goes bankrupt before the matter resolves? A: Securities claims may survive bankruptcy in many circumstances. D&O insurance policies are frequently a potential source of recovery funds.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com