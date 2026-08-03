Teradata Brings Enterprise-Grade Data Analyst Agent to AWS Marketplace

Organizations can now purchase advanced conversational analytics solutions directly within Amazon Web Services (AWS), drawing on existing data without costly movement or integration complexity

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced the availability of its enterprise-grade Data Analyst Agent in AWS Marketplace, bringing AI-assisted, conversational analytics directly into existing AWS environments. Teradata customers can now quickly deploy the Teradata Data Analyst Agent within AWS, accelerating time-to-value and expanding access to advanced analytics across the business.

About the Teradata Data Analyst Agent

The Teradata Data Analyst Agent enables advanced, multi-step analytics by orchestrating SQL queries on the Teradata platform and performing iterative statistical analysis using Python within AWS. True agency is achieved as the agent seeks to understand the intent of each analysis request, then autonomously iterates across what data it pulls and summarizes to produce a business-user-ready answer.

The agent supports secure pushdown processing to ensure compliance, adapts to existing data models without custom training, and maintains conversational context for progressive exploration. Integrated with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore for memory and session management, it delivers real-time insights without requiring data movement.

Key benefits of the Teradata Data Analyst Agent in AWS Marketplace

Seamless integration: Works effortlessly with existing Teradata platform environments and AWS, eliminating data movement complexity and minimizing integration challenges.

Works effortlessly with existing Teradata platform environments and AWS, eliminating data movement complexity and minimizing integration challenges. Enterprise-grade reliability: Secure pushdown processing and built-in governance ensure compliance and security at scale.

Secure pushdown processing and built-in governance ensure compliance and security at scale. Faster time-to-value: Prebuilt agentic workflows accelerate deployment and deliver insights rapidly, shortening development cycles.

Prebuilt agentic workflows accelerate deployment and deliver insights rapidly, shortening development cycles. Cost efficiency: Reduce upfront investment and leverage shared innovation for a lower total cost of ownership, available directly through AWS Marketplace procurement.

Reduce upfront investment and leverage shared innovation for a lower total cost of ownership, available directly through AWS Marketplace procurement. Customizable AI services: Expert guidance provided by Teradata AI Services to align with enterprise architecture, governance standards, and business requirements.

Executive quote

"Enterprises are looking for AI that delivers results on the data and infrastructure they already have, not solutions that require them to start over. Bringing our Data Analyst Agent to AWS Marketplace means customers can activate the intelligence their enterprise has been building for years, delivering real-time outcomes with the governance and security their business demands."

- Sumeet Arora, Chief Product Officer at Teradata

Availability

The Data Analyst Agent for AWS is available now in AWS Marketplace through Teradata AI Services.

About Teradata

Teradata empowers enterprises to turn intelligence into autonomous action, grounding AI agents in deep business context and trusted data. As AI agents multiply, Teradata is the context foundation, governance layer, and performance backbone that companies need now. The Teradata Autonomous Knowledge Platform puts AI into production across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT

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SOURCE Teradata