Teragen Energy Raises Oversubscribed $6M Pre-Seed Round to Power Today's Frontier Industries

Funding accelerates development of Teragen's next-generation fuel cell technology to meet surging power demand

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teragen Energy, an advanced fuel cell company building modular power solutions for data centers, industrial sites, and utilities, today announced the close of an oversubscribed $6 million pre-seed funding round. The round was co-led by BEVC and Energy Capital Ventures®, with participation from AP Ventures, AIC Ventures, Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC), and UntroD Capital Asia. This funding will advance Teragen Energy's fuel cell technology from prototypes toward its first commercial pilot projects.

Reliable, abundant, cleaner energy is critical for this decade's defining industries: artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, electric mobility. While grid operators race to meet rapid demand growth in these critical sectors, onsite power generation offers an alternative path. Unfortunately, today's onsite power solutions come with high costs, high emissions, large footprints, and limited flexibility.

Teragen Energy elevates onsite power performance through a novel solid oxide fuel cell architecture, co-invented by CEO Dr. Ruofan Wang at Berkeley Lab. This innovation provides a path to best-in-class cost, efficiency, power density, and responsiveness for distributed power applications. Additionally, Teragen Energy's technology is fuel-flexible, produces near-zero local pollutants, and can be optionally configured for energy storage or carbon capture.

"Today's society runs on electricity, and tomorrow's even more so," said Dr. Ruofan Wang, CEO of Teragen Energy. "By redefining what a fuel cell can do, Teragen Energy can drive down both electricity costs and emissions without sacrificing reliability."

"Teragen Energy's next-generation fuel cell technology holds promise to play a key role in addressing the energy trilemma, offering a lower carbon, reliable, dynamic power solution with compelling economics," said Joshua James, Investor at BEVC.

Victor Pascucci III, Managing General Partner at Energy Capital Ventures® said, "The natural gas industry is the backbone of the energy expansion. The industry needs more modular and scalable technology to provide the clean, safe, reliable, cost-effective energy of the future. Teragen's next generation fuel cells are vital to the future of energy and the energy expansion."

The funding announced today enables Teragen Energy to expand its testing and manufacturing infrastructure, grow its engineering team, scale up its core technology, and accelerate commercialization with data center, industrial, and utility partners.

About Teragen Energy

Teragen Energy builds advanced fuel cell systems that deliver reliable, affordable, and clean power to data centers, industrial sites, and utilities. Founded on Berkeley Lab innovations, Teragen Energy fuel cells excel on the metrics that matter most to customers: cost, efficiency, power density and responsiveness.

For more information, please visit www.teragenenergy.com.

Media Contact

Emerson Reiter, Teragen Energy

[email protected]

SOURCE Teragen Energy