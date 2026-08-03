Tercera Launches New Advisory Practice, Complementing Existing Investment Arm

Tercera Advisory Offers Tech Services Leaders Strategies and Execution Support

to Transform Go-To Market, Delivery and Operations for the AI Era

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tercera today announced the launch of a new Advisory practice specializing in go-to-market, delivery and AI transformation for technology services firms. Tercera Advisory complements Tercera's existing investment arm, Tercera Capital, which will continue to invest in AI-native and growth-stage tech services firms.

Tercera Advisory is an outcome-focused value creation firm that helps services leaders define and execute new strategies and operating models for the AI era. Ones that can lead to greater market differentiation, increased pipeline velocity, improved gross margin and revenue per employee, and ultimately, higher exit multiples.

Tercera Advisory was built to combine the human judgement that comes from 30+ years in tech services, and the insights and methodologies gleaned from working alongside AI-natives. It's a value creation firm that brings proven and pragmatic guidance, and hands-on support through execution – not slides and untested assumptions. The team's operating and investment experience in tech services, proprietary research, and curated community of advisors, combine to bring a perspective few others have. .

"Tercera's support came at an important point in our portfolio company's evolution," said Joséphine Théron, Partner at Keensight Capital. "At a time when there were many possible paths forward, Tercera helped us focus on the opportunities with the greatest potential. Their ability to synthesize different opinions, challenge assumptions and drive prioritization created alignment with the board and executive team around a clear and compelling strategy."

Tercera also announced today it has appointed Asna Jadeja as VP of Advisory to build the practice and develop its AI-first consulting offerings. Asna brings a wealth of services, go-to-market and consulting expertise, drawing from previous roles at SBI, Deloitte and Infor.

"AI is reshaping nearly every aspect of a services business, and firms are at a crossroads," said Michelle Swan, Partner at Tercera. "We know first-hand what it takes to balance growth, profitability, speed and certainty, and what it looks like at different stages. We think that experience and scar tissue can help others at a time when many leaders are stuck."

Tercera's services range from corporate strategy and revenue acceleration, to delivery optimization and AI transformation. More information can be found at terceraadvisory.ai.

Tercera recently released a research report on where services firms can play in AI, with insights into the evolving vendor landscape and a framework for evaluating opportunities. Download the report here.

About Tercera



Tercera is an investment and advisory firm specializing in AI-native and growth-stage IT services. As experienced services operators, Tercera provides a unique combination of capital, counsel and connections to help teams navigate growth plateaus and scale faster.

SOURCE Tercera