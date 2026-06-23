TerraMaster F4-425 Pro features the world's first AI-native TOS 7 NAS system and will be available worldwide on June 23, 20% OFF for Prime Day!

SHENZHEN, China, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a leading global private cloud storage brand, today announced the global debut of its latest 4-bay flagship NAS, the F4-425 Pro, scheduled for June 23 to coincide with Amazon Prime Day.

Powered by TOS 7, the world's first AI-native operating system, the F4-425 Pro redefines the private cloud storage experience with natural language interaction, localized intelligent computing, and enterprise-grade performance.

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To celebrate the launch, the F4-425 Pro will be offered at a limited-time 20% discount during Prime Day, along with several other best-selling NAS and DAS products.

For more details, please visit TerraMaster Prime Day campaign.

Leave Legacy NAS Behind — Step Into an AI-Native Private Workflow

The F4-425 Pro is an AI-native storage hub that replaces manual setup with natural language for configuration, admin, and app deployment. TOS 7, the first OS built around AI, together with the hardware, delivers intelligent data protection for creators, small businesses, and home users—making private workflows simple and secure.

Blazing Core Performance: 8-Core Power & Up to 1010 MB/s Transfer Speeds

The F4-425 Pro is equipped with Intel's 8-core N350 processor (ultra-low 7W power draw), 16GB DDR5 RAM, and dual 5GbE LAN ports. Link aggregation delivers combined throughput hitting 1010 MB/s — 10x faster than standard gigabit Ethernet. It effortlessly handles native 4K/8K real-time editing, multi-user concurrent file access for dozens of users, and simultaneous operation of multiple virtual machines and Docker containers.

TOS 7: The World's First AI-Native NAS Operating System

Built around an AI-native design philosophy, TOS 7 features sweeping overhauls to its core system architecture:

500+ Modular RESTful APIs: For the first time, core low-level system interfaces are open for unrestricted access by AI agents and third-party developers.

Full-Spectrum Natural Language Control: Supports multi-turn conversations, ambiguous prompts, and conditional automation rules (e.g., "Lock all shared folders immediately if ransomware is detected").

On-Device Local AI Processing: Facial recognition for photos, automated file sorting and semantic analysis run entirely on the NAS hardware.

Developer-First Ecosystem: A dedicated Skill Marketplace (coming soon) paired with a full suite of developer tooling lets third-party coders rapidly build, test and publish custom AI applications.

Three Game-Changing Features Redefine How NAS Works

1.Commands Through Conversation: OpenClaw AI Agent

Simply input your requests—for example, "Create a 2TB shared folder for the design team and set up weekly automatic snapshots"—and OpenClaw interprets and completes tasks automatically.

2.Pro-Grade 8-Core Architecture: Silent Powerhouse

Robust multitasking enables seamless concurrent workloads including 4K transcoding, virtual machine instances, and Docker orchestration with zero lag.

3.Proactive BBS Backup: Ultimate Data Safeguard

Built-in real-time ransomware protection, HyperLock immutable WORM technology, and automated 3-2-1-0 backup framework.

For Every User: Context-Aware Solutions

Creative studios use voice commands to enable dual 5GbE for collaborative editing in popular tools.

Businesses let IT admins deploy permissions, batch backup dozens of PCs, and monitor security via natural language.

Developers trigger full CI/CD pipelines with Git and Jenkins.

Homes enjoy AI-organized photo backups and Dolby Vision/HDR transcoding for a private media library.

Scalable Storage and Ecosystem Expansion

TRAID Flexible RAID: Supports mixing hard drives of different capacities; expand storage online without migrating data to maximize available space.

Hybrid Cloud Storage Backup: Supports two-way synchronization with major cloud storage services such as OneDrive, Google Drive, and Dropbox.

Docker & Virtual Machines: Pre-installed container and virtualization support for effortless expansion of unlimited applications.

New Arrivals and Prime Day Deals

Sitewide Sale: Up to 25% OFF the entire TerraMaster product line (including NAS, DAS, and more), check the full list of discounts now.

F4-425 Pro：

Official website: https://www.terra-master.com/products/f4-425-pro

Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GTLTZPMC

Prime Day promotion：https://www.terra-master.com/pages/deal

For more details, please visit:

Official Store, Amazon US, Amazon UK, Amazon DE, Amazon FR, Amazon IT, Amazon ES, Amazon JP, Amazon CA, Amazon AU, Amazon NL, Amazon PL, Amazon SE, AliExpress, Newegg, Walmart, B&H

Follow TerraMaster on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TerraMasterofficial

X: https://www.x.com/TerraMasters

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/terra-master

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TerraMasterGlobal/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@TerraMaster_official

About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand specializing in innovative storage solutions for home, business and enterprise users. Focused on performance, reliability and user experience, we provide state-of-the-art NAS and DAS products to cater to a wide range of storage requirements.

Media Contact

Sofia Li

15298128186

[email protected]

SOURCE TerraMaster