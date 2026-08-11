TerraMaster Rolls Out Official Storage Upgrade Program: Power Up Your Storage to Embrace the AI Revolution

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing popularity of AI applications, the rapid expansion of 4K/8K content creation, and the rising costs of cloud storage subscriptions are prompting more and more users to rethink how they store their data.

To help users seamlessly transition into the era of smart storage, TerraMaster, the global innovative storage brand, today officially launched the "TerraMaster Storage Upgrade Program". the promotion will run from August 11 to August 18, offering limited-time discounts of up to 25% off on NAS, DAS, and all-flash products.

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Six Upgrade Options to Meet Different Needs

Option 1: Replace Monthly Cloud Storage Fees with Your Own Private Cloud

Recommended Product: F2-425

If you want to break free from the ever-rising subscription fees of Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, or iCloud, the F2-425 is the ideal first step into the world of NAS.

Special Offer: $239.99 (20% OFF)

Option 2: Running Out of Space on Your Laptop? A High-Speed SSD Is the Key to True Productivity

Recommended Products: D1 SSD, D1 SSD Pro

For photographers, video creators, and MacBook users, a high-speed SSD is an essential tool for boosting productivity.

Special Offers:

D1 SSD: $29.99 (25% OFF)

D1 SSD Pro: $199.99 (20% OFF)

Option 3: You Don't Necessarily Need to Replace Your Mini PC or NAS—You Can Easily Expand Storage Capacity

Recommended Products: D4-320, D6-320, D8 Hybrid 2

If your Mini PC or NAS is running smoothly but you're running out of storage space, expanding with a DAS is typically a more cost-effective and efficient upgrade option.

The D4-320 and D6-320 offer up to 192TB of storage expansion; the D8 Hybrid 2 combines HDDs and NVMe SSDs to deliver both capacity and speed.

Special Offers:

D4-320: $151.99 (20% OFF)

D6-320: $239.99 (20% OFF)

D8 Hybrid 2: $239.99 (20% OFF)



Option 4: Upgrade Your Creative Workflow—and Your Storage Too

Recommended Products: F2-425 Plus, F4-425 Plus

To handle ever-larger RAW photos, 4K videos, and collaborative projects involving multiple people, the F2-425 Plus and F4-425 Plus deliver a higher-performance data storage experience.

Special Offers:

F2-425 Plus: $375.99 (20% OFF)

F4-425 Plus: $479.99 (20% OFF)

Option 5: Build Your Own AI Workspace

Recommended Product: F4-425 Pro (N350)

Equipped with an Intel 8-core processor, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and ships with TOS 7 out of the box, the F4-425 Pro delivers exceptional performance for multitasking—no manual upgrade required. With the optional AI module installed, it serves as a dedicated on-premises AI workstation for developers.

Special Offer: $639.99 (20% OFF)

Option 6: All-Flash Performance Flagship—Unleash Ultimate Speed

Recommended Products: F8 SSD Plus, F4 SSD

The F8 SSD Plus features 8 NVMe SSD slots and 10GbE networking, making it ideal for AI workflows, software development, and 8K video production; The F4 SSD offers a more compact solution, bringing the all-flash performance experience to a wider range of creators.

Special Offers:

F8 SSD Plus: $674.99 (25% OFF)

F4 SSD: $399.99 (20% OFF)

TOS 7: Unlocking Greater Value from Every TerraMaster

The TerraMaster Storage Upgrade Program not only helps users upgrade to new devices but also ensures that existing devices continue to deliver value.

After upgrading to TOS 7, existing TerraMaster NAS devices can continue to handle tasks such as backup, synchronization, multimedia entertainment, and off-site disaster recovery; new devices, meanwhile, focus on AI, local large language models, high-speed content creation, and enterprise-grade applications, forming a smart storage ecosystem where "old and new work in tandem."

Promotion Period: August 11–18, 2026

During the promotion period, limited-time offers are available at the official TerraMaster online store and through authorized global channels.

For more info, Please visit the official website：

https://www.terra-master.com/pages/terramaster-upgrade-project

Also available at other official channels:

Official Store, Amazon US, Amazon UK, Amazon DE, Amazon FR, Amazon IT, Amazon ES, Amazon JP, Amazon CA, Amazon AU, Amazon NL, Amazon PL, Amazon SE, AliExpress, Newegg, Walmart, B&H

Follow TerraMaster on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TerraMasterofficial

X: https://www.x.com/TerraMasters

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/terra-master

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TerraMasterGlobal/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@TerraMaster_official

About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand specializing in innovative storage solutions for home, business and enterprise users. Focused on performance, reliability and user experience, we provide state-of-the-art NAS and DAS products to cater to a wide range of storage requirements.

Contact:

Sofia Li

15256128187

[email protected]

SOURCE TerraMaster