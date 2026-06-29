Terumo Interventional Systems Announces First Procedure Using Its OPUSWAVE® Dual Sensor Imaging System in the United States

Marks a major milestone in expanding access to this next-generation intravascular imaging technology, helping physicians make more informed decisions across a wide range of coronary interventions

Addresses the need to balance the deep vessel visualization of IVUS with the high-resolution surface detail of OFDI

SOMERSET, N.J., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terumo Interventional Systems (TIS), a division of Terumo Corporation, recently completed the first procedure using its OPUSWAVE® Dual Sensor Imaging System. The procedure, performed on June 15 by Annapoorna S. Kini, MD, MRCP, FACC, at Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital in New York, represents a significant milestone in advancing intravascular imaging in the United States.

The OPUSWAVE Imaging System features the DualView® Imaging Catheter, combining Optical Frequency Domain Imaging (OFDI) and intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) in a single platform to provide simultaneous, complementary views of the coronary anatomy. This first U.S. case represents an important step in bringing next-generation intravascular imaging capability to physicians nationwide, supporting more informed treatment strategies across a broad range of coronary interventions. It also addresses a long-standing clinical challenge: the need to balance the deep vessel visualization of IVUS with the high-resolution surface detail of OFDI. By integrating both modalities into a single catheter, physicians can assess lesion morphology, plaque composition and stent deployment with a more comprehensive perspective – without compromise.

"Having both IVUS and OFDI available simultaneously changes how we approach complex cases," said Dr. Kini. "Instead of choosing between depth or resolution, we can see both at once – giving us a more complete understanding of the vessel and greater confidence in our decisions."

"The OPUSWAVE Imaging System enables physicians to see the full picture," said Gray Fleming, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, TIS-US. "From vessel structure to surface detail, physicians can act with greater certainty. That's the promise of dual view – brought together into a single, clear answer."

This "see more, know more" capability directly reflects what physicians identified as most valuable in recent market research: clearer understanding, better procedural decisions and increased diagnostic confidence when imaging complex coronary disease.

"In the past, Interventional cardiologists have had to choose between two different imaging approaches," said Michael J. Martinelli, MD, FACC, FSCAI, Chief Medical Officer, Terumo Medical Corporation. "The OPUSWAVE Imaging System eliminates that tradeoff by providing both IVUS and OFDI imaging in a single catheter, providing the physician the opportunity to leverage the strengths of each modality simultaneously. This provides the physician with increased clarity and insight for more informed decision–making in real-time, leading to greater confidence when treating the individual patient."

The DualView Imaging Catheter is engineered for performance and deliverability, featuring a 2.6 Fr profile, 6 Fr guide compatibility, and advanced hydrophilic coating. It also offers a 150 mm pullback for both IVUS and OFDI, delivering the longest single-run pullback length. With flexible imaging modes – including IVUS-only, OFDI-only, or simultaneous dual imaging – the system allows physicians to tailor imaging to each case while maintaining workflow efficiency.

About Terumo Interventional Systems

Terumo Interventional Systems (TIS), a division of Terumo Corporation, is a market leader in minimally invasive entry site management, lesion access, and therapeutic intervention. TIS offers a complete, solution-based product portfolio used in advanced coronary, peripheral and endovascular treatments with strategic initiatives in Transradial Access, Complex Coronary Intervention, Peripheral Artery Disease and Embolotherapy. TIS combines innovative research and development with a deep market understanding to create a pipeline of industry-leading devices that deliver clinical value, economic benefit, and enhanced patient outcomes. More information can be found at www.terumois.com.

About Terumo

Terumo (TSE: 4543) is a global medical innovation company. Guided by an unwavering commitment to patients, and driven by the passion of our associates, we strive to fulfill our Group Mission of "Contributing to Society through Healthcare." Founded in Tokyo in 1921, we provide a comprehensive range of solutions in the fields of therapeutic procedures, hospital operations, and life sciences in more than 160 countries and regions. More information can be found at www.terumo.com.

SOURCE Terumo