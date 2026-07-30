Tesollo, a Robotic Hand Specialist, Kicks Off IPO Process | Appoints KB Securities as Lead Underwriter

KB Securities Selected as Lead Underwriter; Series B Funding Completed, Targeting Technology-Special Listing After 2027

SEOUL, South Korea, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesollo, a South Korean robotic hand specialist, has officially begun preparations for its initial public offering (IPO) through Korea's technology-special listing track.

Tesollo appointed KB Securities as its lead underwriter in March and is currently preparing for a planned listing after 2027.

[Photo1] Tesollo DG-5F Robotic Hand

The company also announced that it has recently completed its Series B funding round. Existing shareholders, including POSCO Technology Investment, KB Investment, and Enlight Ventures, participated as follow-on investors, while strategic investors from the industrial sector, including Daesung Hi-Tech and HL Mando, also joined the round. The participation of both existing investors and new strategic investors is seen as recognition of Tesollo's technological capabilities and growth potential.

Tesollo has secured technological competitiveness in industrial automation and humanoid robotics through its multi-jointed robotic hand, the Delto Gripper series. Based on its proprietary actuator technology, the company has commercialized humanoid robotic hands and multi-jointed grippers. It is also developing grasping and manipulation control algorithms, as well as AI-based hand manipulation technologies, to enhance the task performance of robotic hands. Leveraging these technologies, Tesollo is expanding its applications across manufacturing, logistics, and research fields.

As the humanoid robotics market continues to grow, demand is increasing for robotic hands capable of precise manipulation. Against this backdrop, Tesollo is expanding its overseas business by securing customers in major global markets, including the United States, China, and Japan. To date, the company has exported its products to 19 countries, and its overseas sales have recently surpassed domestic sales, marking its transition into a global market-oriented company.

"Through our IPO, we aim to establish a corporate foundation that global customers can trust and accelerate our expansion into overseas markets," said Young-Jin Kim, CEO of Tesollo. "By strengthening our mass production capabilities and advancing our core technology development, we will continue to grow into a global leader in the robotic hand sector."

SOURCE Tesollo