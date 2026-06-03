Tessitura Accelerates Growth Strategy with New Chief Growth Officer

Tessitura strengthens growth leadership as its market-leading, comprehensive platform continues expansion across the global arts and culture community

MIDDLETOWN, Del., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tessitura, the leading platform provider of operational technology for arts and culture organizations, has appointed Aleassa Schambers as Chief Growth Officer. Schambers is focused on expanding Tessitura's reach while deepening the value delivered to its existing community. Tessitura's platform brings ticketing, admissions, fundraising, membership, marketing and front-of-house operations together in one system, providing an end-to-end view of the organization's entire customer experience.

The appointment comes at a moment of significant momentum for the organization. Tessitura, which powers some of the most iconic arts and cultural institutions in the world, is transforming how these organizations manage operations via a single connected platform that aligns marketing, development, membership, finance and leadership. The Chief Growth Officer role is designed to match that momentum on the market side, ensuring more organizations understand what's possible while current members continue to get more value from the platform every year.

Tessitura's unique growth model is a direct function of its nonprofit structure. With no outside investors, revenue is reinvested into the platform and services that support the member community, not distributed to shareholders. Every new member who joins Tessitura strengthens the platform for every existing one; Schambers has been brought in to further accelerate that cycle.

"We have the most robust technology in this sector today and we are investing more in it right now than at any other time in our history," said Andrew Recinos, President and CEO of Tessitura. "The organizations we serve are doing extraordinary work connecting people with art, culture, science and history each day. They require a technology partner that's as ambitious about growth and innovation as they are. Hiring Aleassa signals that ambition and our confidence."

"Tessitura is more than a software company; it's a vibrant community that genuinely cares about the success of its members, organizations creating incredible experiences for their communities," said Schambers. "This platform delivers great results for users, our service team is the best in the industry, and our member community offers tremendous value. My job is to ensure every organization that could benefit from Tessitura has the chance to experience it. I'm also here to bring back what we're hearing in the market so we can keep delivering more of what this sector needs, especially in an environment where members are having to do more with less every year. We need to help them navigate those challenges."

"There are a lot of technology options out there for arts and cultural organizations right now, and we welcome that conversation," Recinos added. "Time and again, we find that when organizations look closely at what Tessitura offers, a single platform that goes beyond just a CRM and ticketing capabilities, built solely for arts and culture by a nonprofit that puts every dollar back into the community, the choice gets pretty clear."

Schambers brings more than 20 years of growth and marketing leadership experience across B2B technology and management consulting. Most recently, she was Chief Marketing Officer at Seerist, where she led the SaaS threat intelligence company's brand launch and built the go-to-market function to support early growth. Previously, she spent over a decade at Root Inc., part of Accenture, leading marketing and sales enablement and shaping the strategy that drove sustained growth and positioned the company for acquisition. Earlier, she spent nine years at Aspect Software, leading communications, analyst relations, and public relations.

About Tessitura

Tessitura is the leading technology platform purpose-built for arts and culture and is the only member-owned, cooperative nonprofit technology solution serving the industry. With CRM at its core, the platform brings ticketing, admissions, fundraising, membership, marketing, education and front-of-house operations together in one complete system, so organizations spend less time managing disconnected tools and more time delivering on their missions. Tessitura serves 800 member organizations across 10 countries, and as a cooperative, every dollar it earns is reinvested in the platform and the community. For more information, visit www.tessitura.com.

Media Contact: Vicki Allpress Hill, +64 (0)21 404 014, [email protected]

For more information, visit www.tessitura.com.

SOURCE Tessitura