Test of Time ushers in new era for 50-year family business

Formerly A&L Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, company unveils rebrand while honoring its roots

BOSTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A&L Plumbing, Heating & Cooling today announced it has rebranded as Test of Time Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical, marking the company's 50th anniversary with a new name that reflects its evolution from a local plumbing business into a full-service home services provider.

Paul and Sarah Ehrlich, co-owners of Test of Time Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical, are leading the family-owned company into its next chapter with a new brand that honors its 50-year legacy while reflecting its growth as a full-service home service provider.

Founded in 1976, the family-owned company has expanded its services over the years to include heating, cooling and, most recently, electrical services, which were added earlier this year. While the company's name and visual identity have changed, its ownership, leadership and commitment to serving homeowners throughout the MetroWest and Greater Boston area remain the same.

"A&L was named for my parents, Alba and Lewis, whose hard work laid the foundation for everything we've built," said Paul Ehrlich, a third-generation master plumber and co-owner of Test of Time. "While a lot has changed over the last 50 years, that legacy isn't going away. Family and community are still at the heart of our company, and Test of Time reflects both our history and our commitment to carrying those values forward for generations to come."

The rebrand includes a new company name, logo, website, vehicle fleet and branding materials. Test of Time's new look will be officially unveiled at the Sudbury Fourth of July Parade, which kicks off at 1 p.m. on Union Avenue at Chiswick Park.

"Our name may be changing, but the way we serve our customers isn't," said Sarah Ehrlich, co-owner of Test of Time. "We wanted a brand that reflects the premium service and quality we've worked hard to build while staying true to the family values that have always defined us. When people see our new trucks rolling through the community, we hope they recognize the same family they've trusted for generations."

For more information about Test of Time Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical, call 508-877-8500 or visit calltestoftime.com/.

About Test of Time Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical

Founded in 1976, Test of Time Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical is a family-owned home services company serving homeowners throughout the MetroWest and Greater Boston area. The company provides residential and commercial plumbing, heating, cooling and electrical services with a commitment to quality workmanship, exceptional customer service and lasting relationships. Formerly known as A&L Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, Test of Time continues the family legacy established 50 years ago while delivering the professional, full-service experience today's homeowners expect. For more information, visit calltestoftime.com/.

SOURCE Test of Time Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical