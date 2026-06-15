Tethis announces application note of SmartBioSurface® slides for cell suspension workflows on leading spatial biology platform

MILAN, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing a critical technical limitation in multi-cycle imaging - the reliable adhesion and retention of suspension-derived, non-adherent cells - Tethis S.p.A. today announces the release of an application note for multiplex immunofluorescence imaging of cell suspensions on a leading spatial biology platform enabled by SmartBioSurface slides, demonstrating a robust workflow for high-plex immunofluorescence imaging and biomarker profiling of suspension-derived immune cells.

Using cryopreserved human PBMCs as a representative use case, the study assessed SmartBioSurface slides for attachment, retention, storage stability, and marker performance.

Key results include:

Greater than two-fold higher initial PBMC attachment versus standard charged glass controls.

Minimal cell loss across cyclic imaging, averaging approximately 0.14% per cycle and corresponding to approximately 98.5% retention after ten imaging cycles.

No detectable cell loss after two weeks at 4 °C following fixation.

Consistent marker performance across a 15-plex immune panel, with all markers exceeding the defined signal-to-noise threshold for reliable detection and classification.

Suspension-derived samples, including PBMCs and circulating tumor cells, are increasingly relevant for integrating spatial tissue profiling with matched data from blood samples or liquid biopsies. However, unlike adherent tissue sections, these cells lack intrinsic anchoring to the sample carrier and are susceptible to loss during repeated wash, staining, imaging, and signal-erasure cycles. SmartBioSurface slides are coated with nanostructured titanium dioxide designed to mimic the extracellular matrix, supporting enhanced immobilization of non-adherent cells while preserving downstream assay performance.

"By using SmartBioSurface nanocoated slides, suspension-derived cells can be captured in a stable two-dimensional layer, helping overcome one of the key barriers to high-plex analysis of otherwise non-adherent cells," said Holger Neecke, CEO of Tethis. "Tethis' gentle cell-adhesion approach has the potential to preserve cellular morphology and retain complex suspension-cell structures, opening new opportunities to study rare cells, immune-cell interactions, and circulating multi-cellular complexes with enhanced structural and phenotypic clarity."

The application note supports the use of SmartBioSurface slides as a scalable sample-preparation solution for high-plex biomarker profiling of suspension cells, with potential applications in immuno-oncology, infectious disease, liquid biopsy and translational research.

Download the application note here: tethis-lab.com/smartbiosurface/

About Tethis

Tethis S.p.A. is a life sciences and diagnostic company developing innovative workflows for high-quality sample preparation and cellular analysis, with a focus on integrating liquid biopsy into research and clinical practice. Tethis' SmartBioSurface® slides, based on a proprietary nanostructured titanium coating, enable efficient and gentle adhesion of suspension cells, supporting applications such as imaging, multimodal single-cell analysis, and multiplex assays. In combination with the See.d® instrument, which standardizes blood sample preparation to preserve sample quality and integrity and enables AI-driven, comprehensive analysis of suspension cells, the platform supports high-sensitivity identification and characterization of immune and rare cells, including circulating tumor cells. The company is headquartered in Milan, Italy. www.tethis-lab.com

SmartBioSurface® slides and the See.d® instrument are for RESEARCH USE ONLY and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

For further information, please contact

Tethis S.p.A.

Holger Neecke, CEO

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tethis S.p.A