Texarkana Real Estate Expert Teresa Liepman Shares Key Advice on Relocating for a Luxury Home in HelloNation

TEXARKANA, Texas, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should buyers consider before relocating for a luxury home? In an article featured in HelloNation, Teresa Liepman of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Infinity explains why location matters just as much as the property itself. She notes that Texarkana's unique position on the Texas-Arkansas border creates important differences that affect schools, taxes, commutes, and lifestyle. Her guidance helps potential buyers make smart choices in a competitive real estate market.

Teresa Liepman, Real Estate Agent Speed Speed

Texarkana is one of the rare cities divided between two states. This unusual setup directly impacts homeowners and those considering selling a home. School districts, property taxes, and income taxes vary depending on which side of the state line a family home is located. Buyers relocating to Texarkana for luxury living must look beyond square footage and curb appeal to evaluate how these factors will affect daily life and long-term investment.

For many households, schools are a top priority. Texarkana offers several school districts, each with its own curriculum and performance record. Families should carefully check district boundaries, since they do not always align with city streets. Even for buyers without children, a home in a strong district can attract more potential buyers when it comes time to sell your house. A well-rated school district can also push up the median sales price in certain neighborhoods year over year, adding both value and stability.

Taxes are another factor that makes Texarkana real estate unique. Texas has no state income tax, while Arkansas does. On the other hand, Arkansas generally offers lower property tax rates. Buyers should consider their mortgage balance, monthly payments, and long-term financial plans when deciding which side of the line to live on. Consulting with a tax professional before purchasing a home for sale can help avoid surprises. For those considering a home equity loan in the future, the choice of state may also influence borrowing costs.

Commute times and transportation should not be overlooked. While Texarkana is smaller than many metro areas, major routes such as Interstate 30 and Highway 71 run through the city. Depending on where you work, choosing a home near a main road can reduce drive time and stress. Some buyers even live on one side of the border and work on the other, which underscores the importance of understanding traffic and commuting patterns. Open houses and tours give buyers a chance to evaluate not only the home itself but also how convenient the neighborhood will be in daily life.

Lifestyle and community atmosphere are also central to the decision. Luxury homes in Texarkana vary greatly in their surroundings. Properties on the Arkansas side may be closer to historic neighborhoods, cultural centers, and downtown businesses. Homes on the Texas side often feature newer developments with larger lots and easy access to shopping and dining. Buyer demand for certain areas depends not only on home improvements or amenities but also on how well the location supports long-term lifestyle goals.

For anyone planning to sell a house in Texarkana, these differences matter as well. A real estate agent can help sellers position a home in the best possible way, whether through staging, highlighting school districts, or promoting unique tax advantages. Curb appeal, professional marketing, and hosting open houses are all strategies that draw potential buyers. With steady buyer demand for family homes and luxury properties, sellers who prepare carefully are more likely to receive competitive offers.

Interest rates remain a key factor in shaping real estate markets nationwide, and Texarkana is no exception. Higher rates can affect monthly payments for buyers, while lower rates often increase activity and push up prices. The good news for Texarkana is that its housing market continues to attract relocating families and professionals who value both affordability and lifestyle. This steady flow of buyers supports stable property values and offers sellers opportunities to maximize returns.

Relocating to a luxury home in Texarkana requires more than simply finding a property with attractive finishes. It involves weighing tax differences, evaluating school districts, considering commute times, and ensuring the community atmosphere aligns with personal goals. Buyers who take the time to ask questions early in the process often avoid costly adjustments later. By working with a knowledgeable real estate agent and carefully studying the market, buyers and sellers alike can make informed decisions that lead to lasting satisfaction.

A home might appear perfect at first glance, but if the location does not align with a buyer's lifestyle, it may never feel like the right fit. Liepman's practical advice gives both buyers and sellers a clearer picture of what makes Texarkana real estate unique. Her full article, What to Know Before Relocating for a Luxury Home, is available on HelloNation.

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