Texas Instruments announces CFO transition

Julie Knecht named senior vice president and chief financial officer; Rafael Lizardi to retire in August 2026

DALLAS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today announced that Julie Knecht has been named the company's next chief financial officer, effective August 1, 2026. Knecht succeeds Rafael Lizardi, who will retire after 25 years with the company. Lizardi will provide continued support in an advisory role until August 31, 2026, to facilitate the transition.

"I want to thank Rafael for his many years of leadership and dedication to TI," said Haviv Ilan, TI's chairman, president and CEO. "His focus on disciplined capital allocation, including our investments in 300mm manufacturing capacity, and commitment to return all free cash flow to shareholders have positioned our company for continued long-term growth and value creation."

Ilan continued, "We are pleased to promote Julie to CFO from within our finance team. Rafael and Julie have worked together closely for more than a decade, and they share a commitment to financial and operational excellence. She is a demonstrated leader with a strong track record of financial leadership, strategic planning and business acumen, and I am excited to welcome Julie to our leadership team."

"I am proud to have served as CFO during a period when our investments in our business and relentless focus on driving free cash flow per share growth drove sustained value for TI's shareholders," Lizardi said. "It has been a privilege to be a part of TI's leadership team and dedicate my career to helping shape TI into the global semiconductor leader it is today."

"I am honored to be appointed as the company's next CFO," Knecht said. "Having been part of this company for more than 25 years, I appreciate TI's high-performance culture and long-standing commitment to technology leadership. I look forward to building on our success as we continue to execute our strategy and generate long-term value for our customers, employees and shareholders."

Texas Instruments intends to announce its second quarter 2026 financial results and hold a conference call on July 22, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. Central time.

About Julie Knecht

Knecht joined Texas Instruments in 1999 and has held a number of finance and accounting roles, most recently serving as chief accounting officer and vice president of accounting and tax since 2021. Prior to that, she was vice president of accounting for more than 10 years. Knecht has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Texas A&M University, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin and is a licensed certified public accountant.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, data center, personal electronics and communications equipment. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI.com.

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SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated