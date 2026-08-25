Texas Medical Association President & Coryell Health ENT Doctor Performs 100th Inspire® Procedure

GATESVILLE, Texas, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coryell Health otolaryngologist Dr. Bradford Holland has performed his 100th Inspire® procedure to help treat Central Texans' obstructive sleep apnea.

Sworn in as the Texas Medical Association's 161st president in April, Dr. Holland was also named an Inspire® Physician of Excellence and has been voted the Best of Waco Otolaryngologist eight times. With more than 25 years of experience as an ENT doctor, Holland enjoys treating patients of all ages.

Dr. Bradford Holland, Coryell Health otolaryngologist, marks his 100th Inspire® procedure.

"I'm humbled and honored to be able to care for my community through Inspire®," Holland said. "Millions of Americans suffer from obstructive sleep apnea, and I'm grateful to play a role in easing patients' breathing, improving their sleep quality and improving their overall quality of life."

Inspire® is the first FDA-approved therapy to treat the root causes of obstructive sleep apnea from inside the body. While practicing at Coryell Health, Dr. Holland has hosted several community health talks on Inspire® to inform Central Texans with obstructive sleep apnea about their treatment options.

"Whether he's in the operating room or teaching the community about Inspire® through Lunch and Learns, Dr. Holland acts as a shining example to everyone at Coryell Health," said Coryell Health CEO David Byrom. "We're proud of him for helping his 100th Inspire® patient, and we look forward to helping hundreds more. This is just the beginning."

About Coryell Health

Coryell Health is a community-owned healthcare organization located in Gatesville, Texas. On one central campus, patients have access to a wide range of health services, including, but not limited to, a 25-bed licensed hospital, a Level IV Trauma Center emergency room with primary and specialty care providers, an advanced wound center, a state-of-the-art outpatient physical therapy rehabilitation center, a skilled nursing facility with long-term care and short-term inpatient rehabilitation, and an assisted and independent living facility. Coryell Health is committed to patient-focused care with the latest medical technology, while providing a place of healing and comfort for our patients, their families and the communities we serve. For more information, visit https://coryellhealth.org/.

SOURCE Coryell Health