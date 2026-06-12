TGE Completes Interior Fit-Out of the World's Second L'OFFICIEL COFFEE in Macau

PARIS and NEW YORK and LONDON, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD Group"), AMTD IDEA Group ("AMTD IDEA") (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) and The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE") (NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), a subsidiary of AMTD Digital Inc., jointly announce that the design and build of the world's second L'OFFICIEL COFFEE and L'OFFICIEL BAR in Macau has been completed.

The official opening date will be announced soon on TGE's social media platforms.

Located in a prime position within City of Dreams, the new L'OFFICIEL COFFEE and L'OFFICIEL BAR sit adjacent to the iconic House of Dancing Water theatre. Since its debut in 2010, House of Dancing Water has become one of Macau's most celebrated attractions, drawing millions of visitors with its immersive aquatic performances, cutting‑edge stage technology, and 270‑degree theater‑in‑the‑round experience.

Building on this unique location, L'OFFICIEL COFFEE and L'OFFICIEL BAR aim to deliver elevated, distinctive experiences for guests at City of Dreams and visitors from around the world.

Looking ahead, TGE will continue expanding the L'OFFICIEL COFFEE and L'OFFICIEL BAR footprint worldwide, further amplifying the cultural heritage and influence of L'OFFICIEL and TGE on the global stage.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions conglomerate group, connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About The Generation Essentials Group

The Generation Essentials Group (NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide as well as hospitality and VIP services. TGE comprises L'Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects. Collectively, TGE is a diversified portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties. Also, TGE is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsor manager, with its first SPAC successfully raised and priced on December 18, 2025.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor"provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects,""anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes,""estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and/or The Generation Essentials Group, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and The Generation Essentials Group with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and none of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and The Generation Essentials Group undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

For AMTD IDEA Group:

IR Office

AMTD IDEA Group

EMAIL: [email protected]

For AMTD Digital Inc.:

IR Office

AMTD Digital Inc.

EMAIL: [email protected]

For The Generation Essentials Group:

IR Office

The Generation Essentials Group

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE The Generation Essentials Group; AMTD Digital; AMTD IDEA Group