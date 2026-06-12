TGE's Global Hospitality Portfolio exceeds US$860 million

PARIS and NEW YORK and LONDON, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD Group"), AMTD IDEA Group ("AMTD IDEA")(NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) and The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE") (NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), a subsidiary of AMTD Digital Inc., (altogether, the "Group") jointly announce that TGE is accelerating its strategic expansion in the global hospitality sector.

To date, TGE, alongside with the Group, has built a diverse hotel portfolio of six properties across major international cities across four continents, including Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, New York, London, Perth, and Kuala Lumpur, with a total of 919 rooms.

The total asset portfolio exceeding US$860 million has laid a solid foundation for TGE's globally diversified hospitality strategy.

Among these six hotels, five are AMTD-branded properties and one is a Ritz-Carlton branded property. The portfolio is diversified in both market positioning and product type, ranging from the business-centric, minimalist iclub AMTD Sheung Wan Hotel in Hong Kong and AMTD IDEA KL Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, to apartment-style hotels such as Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore and AMTD Dao by Dorsett Hornsey in London, as well as the energetic and lifestyle-focused AMTD IDEA Tribeca Hotel in New York, which is tailored to the needs of vibrant, cosmopolitan urban markets.

Dr. Feridun Hamdullahpur, Co-Chairperson and Independent Director of TGE, commented: "TGE is committed to continuing our expansion in the hospitality sector, with the ambition to become one of the most diversified global hotel operators. We pursue a dual strategy focused on hospitality and real assets, owning not just the hotels we acquire but also the underlying land. Given the current stage of the economic cycle, we see hospitality investment as both timely and compelling, with a clear path for growth. We are highly confident in our asset accumulation strategy, and we believe the long-term value appreciation potential of TGE's asset base is very promising."

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions conglomerate group, connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About The Generation Essentials Group

The Generation Essentials Group (NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide as well as hospitality and VIP services. TGE comprises L'Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects. Collectively, TGE is a diversified portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties. Also, TGE is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsor manager, with its first SPAC successfully raised and priced on December 18, 2025.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor"provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects,""anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes,""estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and/or The Generation Essentials Group, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and The Generation Essentials Group with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and none of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and The Generation Essentials Group undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

For AMTD IDEA Group:

IR Office

AMTD IDEA Group

EMAIL: [email protected]

For AMTD Digital Inc.:

IR Office

AMTD Digital Inc.

EMAIL: [email protected]

For The Generation Essentials Group:

IR Office

The Generation Essentials Group

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE AMTD IDEA Group; AMTD Digital Inc.; The Generation Essentials Group