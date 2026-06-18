TGE's Media Business Enters a Phase of Full-Scale, Multi-Market Expansion

PARIS and NEW YORK and LONDON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE") (NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), a subsidiary of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), announces that TGE's media business is entering a full-scale, multi-market expansion phase.

TGE owns two globally leading media brands, L'OFFICIEL AMTD IDEA and The Art Newspaper, which together cover the core areas of fashion, lifestyle, as well as art and culture.

With L'OFFICIEL's presence in over 30 countries and territories, and The Art Newspaper's coverage in over 17 countries, TGE has established a strong international footprint.

Building on this foundation, TGE has already completed several new launches and has additional regional editions in the pipeline.

Launch of L ' OFFICIEL 时装 Singapore and L ' OFFICIEL Taiwan

L'OFFICIEL 时装 Singapore has been launched with a newly formed Asia team led by Regional Managing Director Aileen Soh, with Grace Lee appointed as Editor-in-Chief of this Chinese-language Singapore edition. This launch makes Singapore the first country in the world to host both the English and Chinese editions of L'OFFICIEL. In parallel, L'OFFICIEL Taiwan will be launched soon, further extending L'OFFICIEL's presence and influence across Greater China and the broader Asia region.

Growth of The Art Newspaper in China, Hong Kong SAR, and Other Regions

The Art Newspaper Hong Kong SAR edition was officially launched during the Art Basel Hong Kong 2026. Since this launch, the inaugural March–April 2026 issue and the May–June 2026 issue have been published, with the July–August 2026 issue to follow soon.

Concurrently, The Art Newspaper China will be launched in October with both print and digital editions, serving the rapidly growing art market and readership in Chinese Mainland. In addition, preparatory work is underway for regional editions in Africa and India, targeting two of the most dynamic emerging regions in the global art ecosystem.

Expansion of Distribution to Grow Circulation in Key Markets

To further increase accessibility and market relevance, TGE is systematically expanding its distribution and partnership channels so that both titles (L'Officiel and The Art Newspaper) are present at key cultural and trend-setting touchpoints in every major market /city of the world.

As an important example of TGE's strategic approach, for Hong Kong SAR, both magazines are now available at The Peninsula Hong Kong, with plans to extend across The Peninsula's global hotel portfolio.

In parallel, they are being rolled out across AMTD-branded hotels already in place at Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore and AMTD IDEA Tribeca Hotel and will be available at iclub AMTD Sheung Wan Hotel and AMTD Dao by Dorsett Hornsey in London from July onwards.

Through this expanding network of premium hospitality and cultural venues, TGE aims to enhance accessibility, strengthen brand recognition, and establish strong local hubs of influence in each key market.

M&A as the key component of TGE's growth plan and strategy

As the corporate strategy, TGE's Board of Directors has adopted an acquisitive growth approach for its media business, actively evaluating acquisition and M&A opportunities in the movies & entertainment, and sport & leisure media segments. This M&A focus is designed to complement the existing strengths of L'OFFICIEL and The Art Newspaper, broaden TGE's content offering and audience base, and further diversify its revenue streams across the global media landscape.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions conglomerate group, connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About The Generation Essentials Group

The Generation Essentials Group (NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide as well as hospitality and VIP services. TGE comprises L'Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects. Collectively, TGE is a diversified portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties. Also, TGE is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsor manager, with its first SPAC successfully raised and priced on December 18, 2025.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor"provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects,""anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes,""estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and/or The Generation Essentials Group, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and The Generation Essentials Group with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and none of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and The Generation Essentials Group undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

For AMTD IDEA Group:

IR Office

AMTD IDEA Group

EMAIL: [email protected]

For AMTD Digital Inc.:

IR Office

AMTD Digital Inc.

EMAIL: ir@amtdigital.net

For The Generation Essentials Group:

IR Office

The Generation Essentials Group

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE AMTD IDEA Group; AMTD Digital Inc.; The Generation Essentials Group