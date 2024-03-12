"The #1 Top New Release on Amazon: 'Coming Home' Revolutionizes Inner Child Healing by Jen Araya Peters

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Author, global authority, and expert in the field of inner child healing, and the visionary founder of a thriving 125,000-strong healing community, Jen Araya Peters unveils her highly anticipated and transformative new book, "Coming Home: The Path to Healing Your Inner Child."https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CTWKK76D Jen offers a fresh, groundbreaking perspective, marking a paradigm shift in the field of inner child healing.

Jen Peters Book

Through this revolutionary self-healer's guide, you'll deepen your understanding of your own personal trauma and how it's impacting you in the present moment, before being guided through systematic, proven processes to begin dissolving your trauma. You'll learn how to become your own healer, while unlocking genuine transformation within yourself, your life, relationships, and career. With a wealth of success stories from Jen's private clientele, readers can trust in the effectiveness of her proven healing methods.

Jen shares a deeply personal and candid exploration of her own journey from childhood trauma to becoming a lighthouse and illuminating the path for thousands worldwide to heal in this poignant and relatable self-healer's guide.

At the heart of "Coming Home: The Path to Healing Your Inner Child" lies Jen Araya Peters' own story of triumph over childhood abandonment, enduring severe physical and emotional abuse, navigating narcissistic relationships, and drug use. Candid and compelling, the author offers insights, wisdom, and detailed healing processes refined through her own healing journey, the 5500 sessions serving her private clientele, and the experiences of countless individuals around the world who have healed their inner children through her global healing community.

"Coming Home" provides an oasis of healing through unique multidimensional processes, encoded messages and offers bite-sized practical guidance in an easy-to-follow format. As a bonus, parents will discover how to foster emotional health within their children using the tools and techniques woven throughout the pages of this must-have guide.

Readers will be guided through healing the 12 primary inner child trauma themes, using the Jen Peters Multidimensional Healing System™ tailored to dissolve deep-seated emotional wounds.

Dubbed as the self-healer's companion, "Coming Home: The Path to Healing Your Inner Child" equips the reader with the tools needed to dissolve past traumas and provides a clear pathway to self-heal and come home to themselves. This compelling book will inspire and empower those who are ready to reclaim control over their life by uncovering and dissolving their triggers, unearthing hidden blocks, and unraveling the patterns that once kept them stuck.

"Coming Home: The Path to Healing Your Inner Child" shows readers that healing is possible; and provides the roadmap to healing their inner child, restoring inner peace, and creating a life filled with love, joy, and aligned, heartfelt purpose.

"Coming Home: The Path to Healing Your Inner Child" is available on Amazon from 25th March, 2024. You can pre-order here.

For more information about the book and the author, please visit www.jen-peters.com and for Jen's global healing community please visit Jen on Instagram.

Jen Araya Peters Bio

Jen Araya Peters, a captivating storyteller and transformative healer, unveils her remarkable journey with raw authenticity and unwavering candor. Overcoming the profound challenges of abandonment, from adoption, deprivation, emotional abuse, and sexual trauma, Jen's story is both astounding and inspirational. Her path led her through a labyrinth of codependency, low self-esteem, and devastating betrayals in narcissistic relationships, ultimately spiraling into drug addiction. Shattered into a million pieces, Jen's journey through adversity became the catalyst for her profound healing, spiritual awakening, and the discovery of her life purpose.

Guided by a master healer, Jen dedicated herself to extensive personal healing, paving the way for her mission to serve others to emerge. Specializing in healing from narcissistic abuse and breaking the chains of codependency, Jen's practice expanded organically as her following grew. She recognized that foundational trauma, rooted in childhood experiences, sat at the core of most issues in adulthood.

Embodying her multidimensional nature, Jen developed intricate inner child healing tools. These unique techniques allow her clientele to delve deep into their subconscious minds, facilitating swift and potent healing at the core. Her book: "Coming Home: The Path to Healing Your Inner Child," encapsulates Jen's transformative methods, offering a guide to reclaiming one's true self through the profound journey of inner child healing. Jen Araya Peters stands as a visionary healer illuminating the pathway of deep healing and self-discovery.

Contact

Jen Peters Team

+64 21 494 228

[email protected]

SOURCE Jen Peters