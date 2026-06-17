The 104th Annual Santa Fe Indian Market Announces Schedule of Events

SANTA FE, N.M., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 1,000 of the world's finest Native American artists juried in ten classifications, representing more than 200 Tribal nations across the U.S. and Canada, will line the historic downtown Santa Fe Plaza this August for the 104th Santa Fe Indian Market—the oldest and most prestigious Native American art market in the world. The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) today announced the full schedule for the 2026 market, held August 15–16th with a series of events leading up to the art market.

Charon Otero and Kourtney Toledo at the 2025 SFIM. Image © Kitty Leaken.

This year's theme, Empowered Resilience—Centuries in the Making, honors the traditions inherited, reimagined, and carried forward by the contemporary artists defining the Native American art world today.

In the week leading up to the market weekend, ticketed events include the Best of Show Ceremony & Luncheon on Friday, August 14, at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, followed by the Sneak Peek and General Previews. Arguably the best way to explore and engage with the art and artists before it even hits the plaza.

SWAIA's Gala and Live Auction will be held Saturday, August 15, beginning at 5 pm. with a courtyard cocktail party. The annual fundraising gala brings together artists, collectors, and supporters for a night of generational Native excellence featuring a silent and live auction, a seated dinner, a runway fashion show, and live performances. All proceeds go directly to SWAIA's mission to uplift and invest in Native arts through year-round programming, advocacy, and opportunities.

On Sunday, August 16, SWAIA's celebrated Native Fashion Show takes place at 3 pm. One of the most attended events during Santa Fe Indian Market, the SWAIA Native Fashion Show curates established and emerging Native designers, highlighting the extraordinary range and vitality of contemporary Native fashion. Tickets sell out fast.

The 2026 Santa Fe Indian Market Schedule of Events

Thursday, August 13

Get Indigenous Film Festival (GIFF) Opening Night Party (Invitation Only) — Join us for an exclusive screening (films to be announced) with a Q&A with the filmmakers. The night closes with a reception to celebrate filmmakers, artists, and industry leaders during an evening of music, connection, and recognition that highlights the impact of Native cinema.

Friday, August 14

Best of Show Ceremony & Luncheon (Ticketed) — 11:30 am – 2 pm. The top artists of the year are celebrated during this exclusive event and awards ceremony with a luncheon afterward for best of show and best of classification winners, their guests, and ticket holders. Santa Fe Community Convention Center Ballroom, 201 W. Marcy St., Santa Fe, NM 87501

Sacred Sites Roundtable Discussion (Tickets on sale soon) – 1 pm – 2:30 pm. This discussion focuses on Muscogee Nation's fight to protect Oce Vpofv (Hickory Ground) and explores how Native artists and communities use storytelling to defend sacred sites and confront persistent NAGPRA violations. Museum of Indian Arts & Culture auditorium (MIAC), 710 Camino Lejo, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Best of Show Sneak Peek (Ticketed) — 2 pm – 4 pm. Public preview of Santa Fe Indian Market artwork, including best of show and best of classification winners before the weekend market opens. Santa Fe Community Convention Center Ballroom, 201 W. Marcy St., Santa Fe, NM 87501

Get Indigenous Film Festival (GIFF) Featured Documentary Screening (free with Ticket) – 3 pm – 5:30 pm. Enjoy this exclusive documentary showcase of Maara'yam: The Yuhaaviatam Story, hosted by Yuhaaviatam of San Manual Nation. New Mexico History Museum auditorium, 113 Lincoln Avenue, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Best of Show General Preview (Ticketed) — 4:30 pm – 6 pm. Public preview of Santa Fe Indian Market artwork, including best of show and best of classification winners before the weekend market opens. Santa Fe Community Convention Center Ballroom, 201 W. Marcy St., Santa Fe, NM 87501

Tribal Leaders Dinner (Invitation Only) — An evening gathering Tribal leaders, changemakers, and cultural advocates for a shared meal and meaningful conversation. The dinner honors the vital role of Tribal Nations in sustaining Native arts and cultural heritage while offering space to strengthen relationships, reflect on shared priorities, and celebrate the leadership shaping Indian Country today.

Get Indigenous Film Festival (GIFF) Feature Film (Tickets on sale soon) – 6 pm – 8 pm. Enjoy this feature film showcase – to be announced. New Mexico History Museum auditorium, 113 Lincoln Avenue, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Saturday, August 15

104th Santa Fe Indian Market (Day 1) — Free & Open to the Public — 8 am–5 pm. Explore a diverse array of artwork created by over 1,000 Indigenous artists representing more than 200 tribal nations, plus live performances, food vendors, cultural demonstrations, and family programming. Santa Fe Plaza & Downtown

Get Indigenous Film Festival (GIFF) IAIA Brunch & Filmmakers Panel (Tickets on sale soon)– 11 am – 1 pm. Join us for an exclusive morning of conversation and celebration as we connect with the creative minds behind powerful Native narratives in documentary and television. Museum of Contemporary Native Arts (MOCNA) 108 Cathedral Place, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Santa Fe Indian Market Gala & Live Auction (Ticketed) — 5 pm – 9 pm. The Santa Fe Indian Market Gala & Live Auction is a night of celebration, fundraising, and community, featuring a silent auction during our cocktail hour and followed by an Indigenous-chef curated three-course meal, a live auction, and a fashion showcase. All proceeds support SWAIA's year-round work to elevate Native art and artists across generations and disciplines. Santa Fe Community Convention Center, 201 W. Marcy St., Santa Fe, NM 87501 (21+)

Sunday, August 16

104th Santa Fe Indian Market (Day 2) — Free & Open to the Public — 8 am–5 pm. Explore a diverse array of artwork created by over 1,000 Indigenous artists representing more than 200 tribal nations, plus live performances, food vendors, cultural demonstrations, and family programming. Santa Fe Plaza & Downtown

SWAIA Native American Regalia Showcase – Free & Open to the Public – 9 am – 11 am. An educational showcase featuring a wide array of traditional regalia and clothing from Native artists throughout North America. Santa Fe Plaza main stage, 63 Lincoln, Santa Fe, NM 87501

SWAIA VIP Fashion Show Pre-Party (Included in 1st & 2nd Row Fashion Show Ticket) – 1:30 pm – 3 pm. VIP Fashion Show Pre-Party ticket holders will enjoy a tasting menu and curated cocktails while shopping looks from top Native designers. Santa Fe Community Convention Center Lobby, 201 W. Marcy St., Santa Fe, NM 87501

SWAIA Native Fashion Show (Ticketed) — 3 pm – 4 pm. Experience the forefront of Native style at the SWAIA Native Fashion Show, featuring bold collections from established and emerging Native designers. This signature event during Santa Fe Indian Market highlights the creativity, innovation, and power of contemporary Native fashion. Santa Fe Community Convention Center Ballroom, 201 W. Marcy St., Santa Fe, NM 87501

About SWAIA:

The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) is a Native-led nonprofit that produces Santa Fe Indian Market, the oldest juried Native art market in the world, first held in 1922. SWAIA also produces SWAIA Native Fashion Week and Winter Indian Market, creating economic opportunities for Native artists year-round.

SOURCE Southwestern Association for Indian Arts