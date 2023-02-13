The 2024 HÄUSER-AWARD: houses with a future

HÄUSER is looking for the single-family homes of today that are ready for the challenges of tomorrow—houses that are flexible, sustainable, and beautiful

HAMBURG, Germany, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time of energy crises, climate change, and shortages of resources and against the background of an aging, increasingly fragmented society, architecture is also facing huge challenges. It's time for a rethink. This is why HÄUSER is looking for exemplary projects that set new benchmarks in terms of sustainability, flexibility, and future viability for the 2024 HÄUSER-AWARD: houses of today for the challenges of tomorrow. Buildings that adapt to changing housing needs and life situations with ingeniously planned layouts. Designs that are based on energy-efficient construction to conserve resources, climate-friendly materials, and new construction methods. But also projects that use land sparingly or that simply alter existing buildings. As well as new builds, conversions and extensions are therefore also welcome entries.

Anne Zuber, editor-in-chief at HÄUSER, said, "For the 2024 HÄUSER-AWARD, we are looking for cleverly planned and ambitious homes, and in particular good, attractive architecture. After all, it's ultimately the creative, atmospheric, and functional qualities that are crucial to the durability and future viability of a house."

The internationally renowned and annually awarded architecture prize, the HÄUSER AWARD, is being held for the 21st time. It welcomes entries from across Europe. The prize will be awarded by the HÄUSER editorial team in cooperation with the Bund Deutscher Architektinnen und Architekten BDA (Association of German Architects, BDA), the Verband Privater Bauherren e.V. (Association of Private Developers, VPB), JUNG, and Parkett Dietrich. Winners will receive €15,000 in prize money and the VPB will award an additional €1,000 to the building developer behind each prize-winning building, unless the building developer is also the architect. In 2024, HÄUSER will also again team up with Parkett Dietrich to present an interior prize worth €2,000 for exceptional quality in interior design.

The deadline for entries is Monday, May 2, 2023, and all entries must be postmarked no later than this date. The judges' decisions are final. HÄUSER plans to announce the winners in April 2024. All winners will be invited to a prize-giving ceremony at the JUNG Elbgespräche event in Hamburg to officially recognize and celebrate their achievements. In addition, the best projects will be featured in an accompanying book. The winning projects will also be presented in a short film produced in cooperation with the news channel n-tv.

Further details about the terms of participation and also the entry forms can be found online at www.haeuser-award.de.

The winners of the 2023 HÄUSER-AWARD will be featured in the 02/2023 edition of HÄUSER, which comes out on April 17, 2023. The prize-giving ceremony will take place on April 13, 2023 at the JUNG Elbgespräche event in Hamburg.

Please download images for publicity work: HERE

About HÄUSER

HÄUSER is the premium magazine for international architecture and design. With its impeccable sense for changing times, developments, and trends, it has been highly respected in the architecture and design scene for more than 40 years. It focuses on top-quality single-family homes, conversions, and renovations. HÄUSER provides its readers with opulent pictures of both interiors and exteriors while offering detailed information on materials, construction methods, and plans. Every year, the renowned HÄUSER AWARD celebrates innovative, forward-looking architecture.

For more information, visit: haeuser.de and haeuser-award.de

