The 2027 NAMM Show Will Deliver the Largest Global Audience the Music Products Industry Has Ever Seen

After three years of transformation, The 2027 NAMM Show delivers more global reach, more creators, more buyers, and more brand growth opportunities than ever before

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants), the world's largest nonprofit music trade organization, announced The 2027 NAMM Show will be held in Anaheim, Calif., January 26-30, 2027, with the main exhibition floors open to attendees from January 28-30. The world's largest music products trade show will feature five days of compelling music industry education, live musical performances and special events, alongside three days of extraordinary exhibits and brand activations for the entire music products industry.

NAMM at the Anaheim Convention Center

Over the last three years, NAMM has evolved The NAMM Show into a dynamic and digital global platform that combines commerce, content, education, creator engagement, professional development, and industry celebration— all on the NAMM campus in Anaheim and beyond. The global NAMM Show audience is the single largest, most influential force for brands to engage year-round.

A Global Gathering Proven by Results

The foundation of The NAMM Show remains its unmatched power in bringing buyers and sellers together. In 2026, more than 60,000 attendees from 122 countries, regions, and territories gathered at The NAMM Show, representing an estimated $9.8 billion in buying power. The value delivered to exhibitors was clear:

92% of exhibitors reported connecting with their target audience and 90% of attendees said they saw the brands they came to see

"For NAMM member companies and attendees, success means measurable outcomes, qualified business leads, meaningful partnership discussions, and media influencer exposure that extends throughout the year," said John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO. "The NAMM Show is the only platform where companies can make a profoundly physical statement to a global audience of tens of thousands of media, influencers, creators and both international and U.S. business attendees that enhances their critical business narrative."

A Global Gathering by the Numbers

The NAMM Show is no longer regarded solely as a U.S. event. It has become one of the most influential global business gatherings in the music products industry.

More than 8,650 international attendees participated in 2026, representing every major market around the world. Europe accounted for 34.6% of international attendance, followed by Latin America at 23.1% and East Asia at 22.9%. Several Latin American markets — including Brazil, Colombia, and Guatemala — continued to grow significantly year over year, reflecting expanding opportunities for manufacturers and brands seeking international growth.

Top attending countries included China, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Japan and Brazil.

Creators Influence the Industry

One of the most significant shifts at The NAMM Show during the last three years has been the growth of creators, artists, performers, and influencers as a core audience segment. Creator-generated content from The NAMM Show has now reached more than 70 million social media views in 2026, growing at an 83.6% annual rate since 2023. Also, artists and performers now represent 26.1% of all attendees. For exhibitors, products are not only being seen by buyers, but the creators who generate demand and influence audiences worldwide.

As the creator economy continues to reshape how products are discovered and evaluated, The NAMM Show has become one of the most powerful content-generation opportunities for every aspect of the music industry.

In 2026 alone:

Creator and influencer content has generated 70 million social media views

More than 2.1 million likes and nearly 50,000 comments were generated through creator coverage

NAMM's Instagram channels reached 553,000 accounts and generated 5.7 million views

The addition of Creator Lounges, Creator Studios and expanded influencer programming has enabled brands to engage directly with creators producing content in real time from the show floor.

The brands that are successful at The NAMM Show maximize their overall booth presence with marketing and influencer strategies that reach millions around the globe.

Extending Reach Beyond the Show Floor

Today's NAMM experience begins long before opening day and continues well after exhibitors pack up their booths.

In 2026:

The online exhibitor directory received more than 150,000 unique visits globally

The NAMM Show mobile app generated 31,000 downloads and 330,000 launches

More than 87,000 exhibitors were added to attendee personal planners before the show opened

These digital touchpoints begin when The NAMM Show map is released in September and create months of visibility and discovery opportunities, helping exhibitors connect with attendees before they ever arrive in Anaheim.

Education That Drives Attendance and Engagement

The transformation of The NAMM Show has also included a major expansion of professional education and career development opportunities.

In 2026, attendees participated in more than 250 education sessions that generated over 91,000 total engagements. Sessions covering business strategy, the creator economy, recording, live sound, music education, and emerging technologies attracted tens of thousands of in-person participants throughout the week. Headline presentations, including appearances by major industry figures and artists, drew standing-room-only audiences.

Celebrating the Industry's Excellence and Special Performances

The NAMM Show also remains the industry's premier stage for recognition and celebration.

The NAMM Retail Awards, TEC Awards, Bass Magazine Awards, She Rocks Awards, Parnelli Awards, Backline Talk Awards, and Best in Show continue to attract media attention, social engagement, and industry-wide visibility.

Past participants and attendees have included influential artists, executives, producers, engineers, educators, and content creators whose involvement amplifies the reach and cultural significance of the event.

The last three NAMM Shows have seen live musical performances and appearances from some of the most recognized musicians and groups in the world, including: Jon Batiste, Jacob Collier, Queen Cora, Billy Corgan, Green Day, Primus, Charlie Puth, Chad Smith, Lindsey Stirling, Jack White and Victor Wooten.

Looking Ahead to The 2027 NAMM Show

The 2027 NAMM Show represents the next chapter in an event that has successfully evolved to meet the needs of a rapidly changing industry. It remains strategically important for delivering the audience that brands must engage to shape the future of the industry. Brands now have more ways than ever to engage these audiences both in Anaheim, and abroad, utilizing NAMM's new suite of digital tools and brand experience opportunities.

And it remains culturally meaningful because it celebrates the creators, innovators, educators and professionals who make music and live entertainment possible. For companies evaluating where to invest their time, resources and marketing efforts in 2027, the answer is increasingly straightforward:

The NAMM Show is where business is at the forefront, relationships are fostered, brands and products are discovered, and the future the music industry is shaped.

For more information about The 2027 NAMM Show and the Show's digital brand experience please visit namm.org

Media Contacts

NAMM Communications - John Dolak, Director

[email protected] -- 619.735.4028

VITTEK PR – Josh Vittek

[email protected] --760.505.5674

The Lippin Group

[email protected] -- 201.317.6618

About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit trade association representing the $18.1 billion global music products industry, with a mission to strengthen the music industry and promote the pleasures and benefits of making music.

Comprised of more than 9,000 member companies and individual professionals worldwide, NAMM supports an industry that employs more than 400,000 people globally. Through its programs, events and advocacy efforts, NAMM advances a shared vision of a thriving, innovative and inclusive music products industry where every person has access to the joy of music-making.

NAMM also operates The NAMM Foundation, investing in the future of music through the support of education, global grantmaking and featured programs that expand participation in music across all ages and stages of life.

Headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., NAMM serves as a leading voice for the global music products industry through public policy, advocacy, education and other member services. For more information, visit NAMM.org, and learn more about NAMM's Vision, Mission & Objectives at NAMM About Page.

SOURCE NAMM