The 3% Raise Is Dead: Tech Workers Are Paid for Positioning, Not Loyalty

Adetayo Ibijemilusi, known online as Tayo Lusi, founder of The Apex Institute and host of the podcast The 1% Move, argues that staying loyal to one employer is now the most expensive career choice in tech.

BOWIE, Md., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Somewhere right now, a skilled engineer is opening an email. It is review season. The subject line says "Compensation Update." Inside is a number. It is small. It is polite. It says thank you for your work this year, here is three percent more than you made before.

For a long time, that email felt like good news. It meant you were safe. It meant you did not have to go looking. It meant loyalty was working.

Tayo Lusi, founder of The Apex Institute, a cloud engineering career accelerator, says that belief is exactly what is costing tech workers the most money right now.

"A 3% raise is not a reward," Tayo said. "It is a rounding error. The company is telling you what you are worth to them, and most people just accept it."

His core argument is simple, and it is not soft. Companies do not pay for tenure. They pay for leverage. The worker who quietly renews year after year, hoping the next review will finally reflect their real value, is playing a losing game against the worker who knows what they are worth on the open market. Loyalty used to be the safe move. Tayo says it has quietly become the risky one.

Why are tech raises stuck near 3% while cloud spending keeps rising?

Because raise budgets and hiring budgets are two separate pots of money. Merit pools are set months in advance and stay mostly flat. Hiring budgets move with urgent, unfilled roles.

The headlines right now do not agree with each other, and that is the point. Layoffs keep making news across tech. At the same time, companies keep spending more on cloud, security and AI infrastructure. Cutting jobs and increasing spend are not opposites in this market. They are happening together. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics still projects faster than average growth for computer and information technology occupations over the decade ahead.

That gap between what a company pays the staff it already has, and what the same company will pay to fill an urgent open role, is where workers lose money every year without noticing it happen.

What is the difference between a raise and an outside offer?

A raise comes from a fixed pool decided last quarter. An offer comes from a hiring need that exists today, with real pressure behind it. Same worker, two different kinds of math.

An internal raise does not come from thin air. It comes from money set aside months earlier, before anyone knew how the year would go. That pool has a ceiling, and everyone inside the building is quietly competing over the same limited amount.

An outside offer works differently. A company that cannot fill a critical cloud role is not thinking about last quarter's budget ceiling. It is thinking about the cost of staying short staffed another month. This is the quiet engine behind most real tech salary negotiation wins, and almost nobody explains it this plainly.

Should you wait for a promotion before asking for more money?

No. Skill shows up before the title does. Waiting for a title is not patience, it is a slow leak of pay.

Ask most engineers why they have not asked for more, and the answer is a version of the same thing. "I am waiting for the promotion first." Tayo pushes back hard on that. Somebody is usually doing senior level work months, sometimes years, before the job title catches up to admit it. Every month spent waiting for a piece of paper is a month of pay left on the table.

Which tech skills carry the most salary leverage in 2026?

Cloud infrastructure, security and AI infrastructure. Those are the roles that sit open the longest, so that is where urgency, and therefore leverage, concentrates.

Not every skill carries the same weight. Tayo is quick to point out that this has little to do with years of experience. It has everything to do with standing in the part of the market where demand is growing fastest. Someone with two years in the right lane can out earn someone with ten years in the wrong one. That is what shapes a modern AWS and cloud engineering career path, and why the same title can mean two very different salaries.

Why do strong engineers still get low offers?

Most describe their work by listing tools instead of outcomes. It is a communication gap, not a skills gap.

Most engineers say what software they touched. They rarely say what happened because of their work. What did it save. What did it fix. What did it make possible for the business. That missing piece is often the real reason a strong engineer walks into a negotiation and walks out with a disappointing number. In a crowded hiring cycle, it is often the difference between two nearly identical resumes getting two very different offers.

How do you close the gap without quitting your job?

Go deep on one high leverage skill, build proof instead of collecting certificates, rewrite how you describe your work, and interview on a schedule to keep your market number current.

Pick one high leverage skill area, like cloud infrastructure or AI systems, and go deep instead of wide. Build proof, not just certificates. A real project speaks louder than a badge on a profile. Rewrite how you talk about your work. Replace tool names with business outcomes. Interview on a schedule, even with no plans to leave. It keeps your market number current instead of guessed.

If step two is the one you are stuck on, the free Cloud Project Portfolio Blueprint covers the five tests a project has to pass before a hiring manager treats it as evidence.

"I never tell people to quit," Tayo said. "I tell them to find out what the market pays them. Once you know that number, everything about how you negotiate changes."

That is the point he repeats most, because it removes the fear from the whole conversation. This is not about jumping ship. It is about knowing your number, whether you use it to leave or to speak up where you already are.

Find your market number this week

Get the free Cloud Engineering Salary Benchmark. It shows you the four primary sources to pull your own current market number from, a leverage map of which cloud skills pay most right now, templates for describing your work in money terms, and word for word scripts for when an offer comes in low. Download the free salary benchmark.

Already know your number and want a plan to reach it? Book a free career strategy call with the Apex Institute team.

New episodes of The 1% Move post weekly, and related video breakdowns are on YouTube at techwithtayo.

About The Apex Institute

The Apex Institute is a career accelerator that trains professionals in cloud engineering and AI infrastructure skills. The program is led by founder Adetayo Ibijemilusi, known online as Tayo Lusi, a certified cloud engineer and career coach. Students have reported more than $11 million in job offers to date. Individual results vary and are not typical. Learn more at apexedu.io.

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SOURCE The Apex Institute