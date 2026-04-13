The 3rd "KOLs & Buyers' Favorite Gaming Gear Awards" Reveals Future Trends

HONG KONG, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As gaming gear specifications climb but fail to create perceivable user differences, industry competition is shifting from parameters to user experience. The 3rd "KOLs & Buyers' Favorite Gaming Gear Awards," hosted by Global Sources, announced its results at the April 2026 Global Sources Hong Kong Shows. The verdict: a product's ability to earn both KOL endorsement and buyer confidence has become the new benchmark for market competitiveness

Winners of the The 3rd "KOLs & Buyers' Favorite Gaming Gear Awards"

Bridging Expertise and Market Demand

The April Global Sources Gaming Show brought together over 200 suppliers across more than 500 booths. The 3rd Awards incorporated a unified judging framework of 70% KOL scoring and 30% buyer scoring, with 18 shortlisted products spanning six categories: gaming mice, gaming keyboards, gaming chairs, gaming monitors, gaming PC cases, and gaming headsets.

According to Business Research Insights, the global gaming accessories market is projected to reach USD 15.59 billion in 2026 and continue growing. In response, this edition of the awards further strengthened its dual-track judging mechanism, assembling internationally influential KOLs in the gaming gear space alongside seasoned global buyers. The aim is to build a product evaluation system that mirrors real-world commercial scenarios through feedback between professional content creation and market demand, providing a reference for both product development and sourcing decisions.

User Experience as the Core Compass of Product Innovation

Xiao Y, a former esports player and KOL representative with over one million followers across social media platforms, noted: "Every product that manages to win over both KOLs and buyers demonstrates, without exception, a deep commitment to user experience in the details." John Kao, Vice President of Hong Kong Shows & Overseas Shows at Global Sources, further elaborated: "We've found that the highest-scoring products don't necessarily excel in any single specification. Rather, they deliver a remarkably well-balanced experience across all dimensions, with no obvious weak points."

The judging framework evaluated products across five dimensions: design, functionality, operational experience, material quality, and innovation. As hardware performance converges, specifications become the bedrock of experience, while user experience represents the ultimate expression of product value.

A New Phase of Consumer-Commercial Alignment

Built on these dimensions, the awards introduced two critical perspectives: KOLs and buyers. KOL opinions shape consumer inclinations, which cascade to sourcing; buyer feedback drives R&D iteration. For gaming gear companies, this dual perspective is both a challenge — mastering manufacturing precision and user experience — and an opportunity. Across the global gaming culture value chain, more manufacturers are stepping from behind the scenes onto the stage, actively defining next-generation gear standards.

About Global Sources

Based in Hong Kong, Global Sources is a globally recognized B2B sourcing platform. With 55 years of dedicated service in facilitating international trade, it has earned the trust and recognition of the global business community through its proven track record of connecting quality buyers worldwide with verified top-tier Asian manufacturers. As a sourcing hub for market-ready innovative consumer products, Global Sources provides efficient and convenient trade services to over 14 million registered buyers and users worldwide.

SOURCE Global Sources