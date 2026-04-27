Global Sources Sports & Outdoor Officially Opens

Pickleball Boom Continues to Drive Multi-Million Dollar Opportunities

HONG KONG, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sources Sports & Outdoor officially opened today at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong, running from 27 to 30 April. Guided by the theme "Selecting Great Products, and Even Better Factories," the show brings together leading exhibitors from across Asia with more than 400 booths, covering a full range of categories including camping, hiking, watersports, urban fitness and trend-forward outdoor lifestyles. The show showcases Asia's supply chain agility in responding swiftly to market demands, along with its potential for sustainable growth. A series of innovative displays and professional activities offer global buyers in-depth insights into the latest trends and product applications in the sports sector. The show is projected to attract nearly 10,000 professional B2B buyer visits.

Global Sources Sports & Outdoor officially opened today at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong, running from 27 to 30 April. the show brings together leading exhibitors from across Asia with more than 400 booths, covering a full range of categories including camping, hiking, watersports, urban fitness and trend-forward outdoor lifestyles.

John Kao, Vice President of Hong Kong Shows & Overseas Shows at Global Sources, said: "Global Sources Sports & Outdoor presents a complete pickleball industry chain. Categories that buyers previously had to visit multiple countries to source can now be found in Hong Kong over four days — from pickleballs, paddles and shoes to accessories, everything is available. The show features not only brand owners but also manufacturers offering ODM customisation, allowing buyers to procure according to their needs. This year, many exhibitors have invested heavily in lightweight, portable and foldable designs. Far more than a static product display, the entire show serves as a rigorous test of how supply chains transform innovative designs into reliable performance."

Rapid Pickleball Market Growth Highlights Asian Supply Chain Advantages

As pickleball rapidly gains global popularity, this emerging sport is creating unprecedented commercial value. According to market research firm QYResearch, the global pickleball equipment market was valued at approximately USD 221 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 387 million by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. With participation rapidly expanding across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific, procurement demand continues to climb. Asia — particularly China — has become the world's largest pickleball paddle manufacturing base, accounting for over 70% of global production capacity.

The show presents a comprehensive pickleball industry ecosystem, bringing together a full lineup of equipment spanning the entire supply chain: paddles crafted from carbon fibre, fibreglass and other composite materials; specialised balls meeting both recreational and tournament standards; and an extensive range of accessories including high-performance athletic shoes, racket grips and paddle bags — covering everything from upstream materials to finished accessories. Exhibitors demonstrate technical breakthroughs in weight control, durability and stroke performance, while offering OEM/ODM customisation services to meet the increasingly diverse procurement needs of global B2B buyers.

Training Camp and Po Leung Kuk Pickleball Expo Cup Put Products to the Test

A newly upgraded Pickleball Training Camp runs concurrently with the show, featuring live demonstrations by Hong Kong's top-ranked pickleball players, allowing buyers to experience first-hand the feel, performance and fit of different paddles under the guidance of champion coaches. On opening day, the show once again partners with Po Leung Kuk to host the "Pickleball Expo Cup 2026," validating products' professional performance and market appeal in an authentic competitive setting, and further promoting this emerging sport.

Urban Sports and Outdoor Demand in Focus with Lightweight Portability as Key Innovation Theme

Another highlight of the show is urban sports and outdoor equipment. City dwellers commonly face the challenge of limited living space yet desire the freedom to head outdoors at any time, driving sustained demand growth for lightweight camping equipment, foldable watersports gear and compact urban fitness accessories.

Exhibitors are driving innovation in lightweight, portable and foldable designs, presenting camping carts made from aerospace-grade aluminium with folding structures, outdoor backpacks equipped with ergonomic carrying systems, as well as portable outdoor refrigerators, camping tents and more. Multi-scenario innovative products command significantly higher price premiums than single-function alternatives, and manufacturers that genuinely address the needs of urban users are well-positioned to enter multiple overseas markets simultaneously.

Global Sources Summit Focuses on Sports Innovation and Sustainable Sourcing

The Global Sources Summit, held concurrently with the show, centres on the theme "Athletic Performance Meets Innovation," covering forward-looking topics including fitness technology, sports fashion fusion, virtual sportswear and ESG sourcing. Opening day features an "Experts Sharing" session with professional wilderness explorer and wildlife photographer Chris Michael Owen, who draws on first-hand experience from filming in diverse environments to share insights on the real-world performance of high-performance outdoor gear and apparel. On 28 April, under the theme "Global Sports & Outdoor 2026," the summit explores how sportswear integrates functionality with fashion aesthetics, future outdoor market trends and the application prospects of sustainable materials. On 29 April, the "Next-Level Sourcing" session interprets EU and US sportswear regulations, analyses how shifts in the global trade environment impact sourcing decisions, and helps buyers understand international market requirements whilst optimising supply chain strategies. The summit aims to provide attendees with a comprehensive perspective — from product innovation to sourcing execution — empowering global buyers and suppliers to capture the next wave of growth opportunities in the sports and outdoor industry.

Comprehensive Buyer Service Upgrades Drive Precise Matching and Trade Collaboration

To further enhance the buyer sourcing experience, this edition of the show introduces a number of new services. The upgraded Business Matching service is expected to arrange over 3,000 buyer-supplier matching sessions across all three phases, facilitating collaboration between global buyers with clear sourcing intent and quality suppliers. A Sourcing Connection Desk has been established on-site for the first time, providing comprehensive support to help buyers locate target exhibitors and arrange on-the-spot matching — offering real-time assistance for buyers who were unable to book appointments in advance. In addition, the Hong Kong Show website has launched a new Meet the Exhibitors page, allowing buyers to search by show, product, country or region, with features to contact exhibitors and add events to their calendars for more effective sourcing trip planning. The Global Sources Buyer App has also been fully optimised to deliver a simpler, more personalised user experience that puts information at buyers' fingertips. The show expects to welcome close to 900 new overseas buyers to participate in on-site matching and networking activities, including high-quality buyers from Western Europe, the United States, Japan and ASEAN.

About Global Sources

Based in Hong Kong, Global Sources is a globally recognised B2B sourcing platform. With 55 years of dedicated service in facilitating international trade, it has earned the trust and recognition of the global business community through its proven track record of connecting quality buyers worldwide with verified top-tier Asian manufacturers. As a sourcing hub for market-ready innovative consumer products, Global Sources provides efficient and convenient trade services to over 14 million registered buyers and users worldwide.

SOURCE Global Sources