The 70% Execution Trap: Boone Management Group Launches Performance Suite to Combat Strategy Drift and Recover Lost EBITDA

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategy rarely fails on paper; it fails in execution. Today, Dr. Melonie Boone, CEO of Boone Management Group (BMG), addressed a staggering industry reality: McKinsey & Company's research reveals that 70% of large-scale strategic transformations fail to reach their goals.

The Boone Alignment Index™ pinpoints the systemic friction, like leadership misalignment and decision lag, that erodes corporate margin. By identifying these hidden gaps, BMG enables $100M+ enterprises to stabilize scaling and recover lost EBITDA. The WorkStyle Lens™ (WSL) provides a high-precision map of an organization's middle-management tier. By identifying capacity bottlenecks and "Behavioral Footprints" at this level, BMG ensures the engine room has the alignment necessary to scale executive intent and protect the P&L.

This "Execution Gap" does more than stall growth; it bleeds the bottom line. Industry benchmarks indicate that mismanaged strategy execution can cost companies up to 10% of their annual revenue, while BMG's own proprietary analysis shows that "Execution Drag," the hidden behavioral friction within leadership teams, quietly erodes up to 20% of EBITDA in mid-to-large-scale enterprises.

"Execution breaks down where clarity does," says Dr. Boone. "Misalignment is an invisible tax. Harvard Business Review reports that companies often lose 40% of their strategic potential to poor implementation. We pinpoint where a company's behaviors are quietly eroding profits, giving leaders a clear path to recover lost margin."

Beyond Recommendations: The BMG Performance Suite

In a radical departure from traditional consulting, BMG is pivoting to a product-based methodology. The firm's new Performance Suite differentiates itself by moving away from "advice" and toward Forensic Calibration, from analyzing a deficient result to examining the root cause that produced it. Led by former C-Suite strategists and executives with prior P&L responsibility, BMG partners embed with leadership for 6–12 months to navigate the complexities of implementation alongside the client.

To eliminate the systemic bottlenecks identified by McKinsey and HBR, the Performance Suite deploys two proprietary programs:

The Boone Alignment Index™ Program (BAI) – Executive C-Suite & Senior Leaders: A forensic diagnostic that moves beyond surface-level engagement to identify the root causes of stalled strategy and decision velocity.

A forensic diagnostic that moves beyond surface-level engagement to identify the root causes of stalled strategy and decision velocity. The WorkStyle Lens™ Program (WSL) – New to VP-Level Leaders: A high-precision map of the organization's "engine room," ensuring the middle-management tier has the capacity and capabilities to scale executive intent.

"Strategy fails in the hallways, not the boardroom," December Martin, Chief Engagement Officer, noted. "If there is a lag between your intent and your results, your leadership footprint is out of sync. We have built the forensic architecture to synchronize it."

Interactive Forensic Audit

In conjunction with the suite launch, BMG has released an interactive Boone Alignment Index™ (BAI) Demo, allowing executives to receive an instant baseline snapshot of their organizational friction. Leaders can access the demo and receive instant results at https://boonemanagementgroup.com/bai-demo

About Boone Management Group

Boone Management Group (BMG) serves as an embedded strategy-execution partner for mid- to large-scale, complex organizations. Operating at the intersection of business psychology, organizational health, and strategy execution, BMG specializes in eliminating Execution Drag. Through its proprietary Performance Suite, the firm turns leadership behavior into measurable business results.

Media Contact: December Martin, Chief Engagement Officer

Boone Management Group Inc.

[email protected]

(401) 594-1000

https://boonemanagementgroup.com

SOURCE Boone Management Group Inc.