The 7th Qingdao Multinationals Summit to be held in Qingdao: Joining Hands for a New Future during the 15th Five-Year Plan

QINGDAO, China, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th Qingdao Multinationals Summit (QMS), co-hosted by China's Ministry of Commerce and Shandong Provincial Government, will take place in the eastern coastal city of Qingdao, Shandong Province, from June 15 to 17. The theme of the summit is "Joining Hands for the 15th Five-Year Plan: Toward a New and Shared Future". A total of 435 corporate executives will attend the summit, including 355 representatives of overseas multinational enterprises (MNEs) from 36 countries and regions including ASEAN, the EU, and the Republic of Korea, as well as 80 executives from domestic firms. Most participants are leaders of Fortune Global 500 companies and industry-leading enterprises.

Summit Theme and Agenda

This summit will focus on interpreting China's latest opening-up policies and industrial priorities under the 15th Five-Year Plan, providing greater policy clarity and certainty for multinational companies and helping strengthen investor confidence.

Program highlights include the opening ceremony, a forum on the high-quality development of multinational companies, and 23 parallel events covering investment promotion, trade matchmaking, industrial exchanges and regional partnerships.

The event will hold two key sessions: the "Invest in Shandong • Boost Zone Development" Targeted Investment Promotion Symposium and the Conference on Quality Infrastructure for Cross-border Trade Facilitation.

This year's event highlights featured topics including new energy vehicles and energy storage. It adopts a diversified model combining forum dialogues, project negotiations and on-site demonstrations to advance in-depth integration and targeted docking between multinationals' cutting-edge technologies and industrial application scenarios in Shandong.

Focusing on artificial intelligence, low-altitude economy, future industries and other frontier sectors, the summit taps into emerging opportunities and holds specialized matchmaking events to bring together premium global innovation resources.

A series of featured activities will also take place, including the Forum on Transnational Cooperation of the New Energy Vehicle Industrial Chain and the Dialogue on High-Quality Development of Smart Agriculture, for targeted partnership docking.

Policy Interpretation and Outlook

The summit will host two closed-door meetings focusing on wider opening up of the service sector and intellectual property policies, with officials from competent national ministries delivering authoritative interpretations of China's latest opening-up initiatives. Following the established practice of the Multinational Corporations 30-Person Forum and the Shandong Provincial Government Economic Advisory Meeting, the summit will build a dedicated dialogue platform for direct exchanges between multinational corporate executives and Shandong provincial government authorities, enabling instant feedback from industry and academic elites.

In addition, the summit will release in-depth research findings to advance China's broader institutional opening-up. As a highlight of the event, the Research Institute of the Ministry of Commerce has unveiled its Multinational Corporations in China report at the summit for six consecutive years. Aligned with the 2026 summit theme, this year's report is themed Innovation for Ecosystem Building and Industrial Integration for the Future and will be officially launched during the event.

The Qingdao Multinationals Summit serves as a high-level platform for dialogue and collaborative innovation, facilitating the efficient flow and targeted alignment of technological, capital and talent resources for innovation. It aims to fully leverage multinationals' strengths in frontier fields including artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, green and low-carbon technologies and biomedicine, and align them with China's drive for industrial transformation and upgrading. In this context, multinationals stand as key participants and direct beneficiaries as China fosters new quality productive forces.

SOURCE Information Office of the People's Government of Shandong Province