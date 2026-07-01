The Ad Council Announces Sundial Media Group's Kirk McDonald as Board Chair

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirk McDonald, Chief Executive Officer for Sundial Media & Technology Group, has been named Chair of the Ad Council's Board of Directors. He succeeds Rita Ferro, President of Global Advertising at The Walt Disney Company.

For more than eight decades, the Ad Council has championed the most critical issues affecting communities across the United States. Working in close partnership with the Ad Council's Executive Leadership Team, the Board of Directors helps shape and advance fully integrated national campaigns addressing mental health, youth firearm injury prevention, skills-first hiring, adoption from foster care and more. Comprised of leaders across advertising, marketing, media, and tech, Board Members bring their unique expertise, insights and financial support to help drive the Ad Council's continued growth and impact.

As Chair, McDonald will partner with Ad Council leadership, its Executive Committee (the governing body of the Ad Council's Board) and the full Board of Directors to advance the organization's mission of leveraging the power of communications to tackle the nation's pressing social issues. Carla Hassan, CMO, JPMorgan Chase currently serves as Vice Chair of the Ad Council's Board of Directors and will succeed McDonald as Chair.

"I've always believed our industry is at its best when we bring people together, connecting communities, culture and ideas in ways that drive real progress. The Ad Council has long set that standard, and I'm honored to serve as Chair and work alongside this incredible network of leaders to continue building on that impact," said Kirk McDonald, CEO of Sundial Media & Technology Group.

"Kirk has an outstanding track record of creating impact by bringing people together around ideas that really matter," said Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council. "As Board Chair, Kirk's inspiring leadership and insight will be invaluable in helping the Ad Council advance our mission and ensure our campaigns continue to resonate, inspire action and create meaningful change."

As Sundial Media & Technology Group's CEO, McDonald leads a portfolio of influential media brands and events at the intersection of culture, community, commerce and technology, overseeing iconic brands including ESSENCE, Refinery29, AFROPUNK, Beautycon and the ESSENCE Festival of Culture®. McDonald has built a decades-long career transforming media and marketing organizations by advancing growth and driving innovation at scale. He has been recognized as one of Ebony Magazine's Power 100, Empower's Top 100 Executives (2022 & 2023), an honoree of the Black Men Xcel Summit, and one of Adweek's 50 Vital Leaders in Tech, Media & Marketing. His thought leadership has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Adweek, The Drum, AdExchanger, and more. Prior to his role as Board Chair, McDonald has been a trusted Ad Council Board member since 2018 and has been Vice Chair since 2023.

For a complete list of the Ad Council Board of Directors, see here.

THE AD COUNCIL

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change. For more than 80 years, the nonprofit organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more.

To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, and view campaign creative on YouTube.

SUNDIAL MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY GROUP

Sundial Media & Technology Group (SMTG) is a human connections company redefining the future of media. With more than 100 years of storytelling expertise and audience insight, SMTG is transforming the traditional media model into a technology-enabled ecosystem designed to foster belonging, drive influence, and scale economic opportunity. Its portfolio includes some of the most iconic purpose-driven brands and experiences in culture today, including ESSENCE (Girls United, ESSENCE Studios, ESSENCE Festival of Culture®), Refinery29, AFROPUNK, Beautycon™, the Global Black Economic Forum, and the Academy for Advancing Excellence. Through strategic storytelling, data-powered platforms, and products built for cultural impact, SMTG is where connection becomes currency.

SOURCE The Ad Council