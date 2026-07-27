The ADVERTISING Club of New York Names Five New Board Members and Recognizes Exceptional Volunteerism

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ADVERTISING Club of New York, the industry's leading professional organization representing the advertising, media, marketing, and ad-tech industries is pleased to announce the appointment of five individuals to its Board of Directors. These appointments bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the organization as they rally around the mission to continue to educate, celebrate, and empower the industry.

New Board Directors for the 2026-2027 term include:

Lori Goode, CMO, Index Exchange

Ellen Griffin, Global President, OMD Worldwide

Ellen Hawes, SVP, Omnichannel & Strategy, eos

Aaron Sobol, Head of NA Media Investment and Data Governance, Unilever

Carlos Zepeda, SVP, Strategy & Marketing, Wine & Spirits. Moet Hennessy USA

The Full Slate includes:

Chair: Sophie Kelly, SVP Global Tequila, Diageo

Senior Vice President: Cheryl Guerin, EVP Global Brand Strategy & Innovation, MasterCard

Vice President: Chaucer Barnes, Chief Marketing Officer, Translation + United Masters

Vice President: Scott Falzone, Managing Director, Telecom, Google

Treasurer: Marie Devlin, Partner, Brand Team Partners

Chairman Emeritus: Lisa Valentino, President, Best Buy Ads

DIRECTORS:

Ricardo Xavier Aspiazu, SVP, Creative & Brand, Verizon

Jason Dailey, Director, Head of Agency, Meta

Carina De Blois, Chief Operating Officer, Ogilvy NA

Ron Fierman, Financial Advisor

Carl Fremont, CEO, Quigley-Simpson

Melissa Grady-Dias, CEO, Measured Wellness

Lisa Howard, EVP, Global Chief Revenue Officer, Hearst Magazines

Marinn Jackson, Director, Agency Development, Amazon Ads

Terryn Lance, Senior Director Media Strategy & Planning, Walmart

Ryan Laul, CEO, Talon

Lee Nadler, CMO, FLIP

Monique Nelson, Executive Chair, UWG

Marla Newman, EVP, Sales, Raptive

Mari Kim Novak, Founder & CEO, MKnCo

Cheryl Overton, Founder & CXO, Cheryl Overton Communications

Paolo Provinciali, VP Marketing Growth, Performance & Operations, LinkedIn

Damien Reid, Brand Consultant

Vinny Rinaldi, VP, Consumer Connections, Hershey's

Seth Rogin, President, Performance & Intelligence, McClatchy Media

Laurel Rossi, Co-Founder & President, Creative Spirit

Jeannine Shao Collins, Chief Client Officer, Kargo

Sandra Sims-Williams, Chief Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging Officer, Nielsen

Rick Song, CEO, RAD Amplify

Young Pro President: Khari Motayne, VP, CMI Media Group

In addition to the Board transition, eleven members were presented with 2026 President's Awards, which recognize those who have gone above and beyond in their service to the Club — demonstrating an outstanding level of volunteerism and a deep, sustained commitment to our members and mission.

Candace Armand, Manager of Customer Strategy & Experience, PwC

Ricardo Aspiazu, SVP, Creative & Brand Design, Verizon

Monica Balogh, Senior Director, Advertising Trade Marketing & Communications, Paramount

Marissa Fang, Director, PwC

Penny Flick, Management Consultant, PwC

Shakeema Jackson, Manager, PwC

Dan Levi, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Clear Channel Outdoor

Raul Mitchell Ferreyra, Marketing Manager, Verizon

Haley Paas, SVP Media, Marketing Effectiveness & Agency Management, Verizon

Rebecca Roberts, Vice President, Client Services, Powell Communications

Veronica Zamiar, Group Brand Lead, GUT

A special honor reserved for individuals whose dedication remains steadfast over years 'The Key To The Club' was given to Lee Nadler, Chief Marketing Officer of Flip and Founder of Sherpa Marketing.

Nadler's journey with The AD Club began as a Young Pro and continued through his tenure as Chair of the Board of Directors. He has continued to show up for the organization's events, members, and mission, serving as a true ambassador who has consistently lent his time, perspective, and enthusiasm to the Club — making him a fitting recipient of this rare distinction.

About The ADVERTISING Club

The ADVERTISING Club of New York is a leading trade organization serving the advertising, media, and marketing industries in the media capital of the world. We offer access, thought leadership and programming that intends to educate, empower, and celebrate our constituencies. The Club produces the International ANDY Awards to raise the bar on creativity and elevate the craft. The ADVERTISING Club's Foundation is dedicated to building a stronger talent pipeline representative of our diverse community. The ADVERTISING Club of New York is a Founding Member of Creative Spirit US.

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SOURCE The ADVERTISING Club of New York