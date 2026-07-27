The ADVERTISING Club of New York Names Five New Board Members and Recognizes Exceptional Volunteerism

News provided byThe ADVERTISING Club of New York
Jul 27, 2026, 11:27 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ADVERTISING Club of New York, the industry's leading professional organization representing the advertising, media, marketing, and ad-tech industries is pleased to announce the appointment of five individuals to its Board of Directors. These appointments bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the organization as they rally around the mission to continue to educate, celebrate, and empower the industry.
New Board Directors for the 2026-2027 term include:
- Lori Goode, CMO, Index Exchange
- Ellen Griffin, Global President, OMD Worldwide
- Ellen Hawes, SVP, Omnichannel & Strategy, eos
- Aaron Sobol, Head of NA Media Investment and Data Governance, Unilever
- Carlos Zepeda, SVP, Strategy & Marketing, Wine & Spirits. Moet Hennessy USA
The Full Slate includes:
- Chair: Sophie Kelly, SVP Global Tequila, Diageo
- Senior Vice President: Cheryl Guerin, EVP Global Brand Strategy & Innovation, MasterCard
- Vice President: Chaucer Barnes, Chief Marketing Officer, Translation + United Masters
- Vice President: Scott Falzone, Managing Director, Telecom, Google
- Treasurer: Marie Devlin, Partner, Brand Team Partners
- Chairman Emeritus: Lisa Valentino, President, Best Buy Ads
DIRECTORS:
- Ricardo Xavier Aspiazu, SVP, Creative & Brand, Verizon
- Jason Dailey, Director, Head of Agency, Meta
- Carina De Blois, Chief Operating Officer, Ogilvy NA
- Ron Fierman, Financial Advisor
- Carl Fremont, CEO, Quigley-Simpson
- Melissa Grady-Dias, CEO, Measured Wellness
- Lisa Howard, EVP, Global Chief Revenue Officer, Hearst Magazines
- Marinn Jackson, Director, Agency Development, Amazon Ads
- Terryn Lance, Senior Director Media Strategy & Planning, Walmart
- Ryan Laul, CEO, Talon
- Lee Nadler, CMO, FLIP
- Monique Nelson, Executive Chair, UWG
- Marla Newman, EVP, Sales, Raptive
- Mari Kim Novak, Founder & CEO, MKnCo
- Cheryl Overton, Founder & CXO, Cheryl Overton Communications
- Paolo Provinciali, VP Marketing Growth, Performance & Operations, LinkedIn
- Damien Reid, Brand Consultant
- Vinny Rinaldi, VP, Consumer Connections, Hershey's
- Seth Rogin, President, Performance & Intelligence, McClatchy Media
- Laurel Rossi, Co-Founder & President, Creative Spirit
- Jeannine Shao Collins, Chief Client Officer, Kargo
- Sandra Sims-Williams, Chief Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging Officer, Nielsen
- Rick Song, CEO, RAD Amplify
- Young Pro President: Khari Motayne, VP, CMI Media Group
In addition to the Board transition, eleven members were presented with 2026 President's Awards, which recognize those who have gone above and beyond in their service to the Club — demonstrating an outstanding level of volunteerism and a deep, sustained commitment to our members and mission.
- Candace Armand, Manager of Customer Strategy & Experience, PwC
- Ricardo Aspiazu, SVP, Creative & Brand Design, Verizon
- Monica Balogh, Senior Director, Advertising Trade Marketing & Communications, Paramount
- Marissa Fang, Director, PwC
- Penny Flick, Management Consultant, PwC
- Shakeema Jackson, Manager, PwC
- Dan Levi, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Clear Channel Outdoor
- Raul Mitchell Ferreyra, Marketing Manager, Verizon
- Haley Paas, SVP Media, Marketing Effectiveness & Agency Management, Verizon
- Rebecca Roberts, Vice President, Client Services, Powell Communications
- Veronica Zamiar, Group Brand Lead, GUT
A special honor reserved for individuals whose dedication remains steadfast over years 'The Key To The Club' was given to Lee Nadler, Chief Marketing Officer of Flip and Founder of Sherpa Marketing.
Nadler's journey with The AD Club began as a Young Pro and continued through his tenure as Chair of the Board of Directors. He has continued to show up for the organization's events, members, and mission, serving as a true ambassador who has consistently lent his time, perspective, and enthusiasm to the Club — making him a fitting recipient of this rare distinction.
About The ADVERTISING Club
The ADVERTISING Club of New York is a leading trade organization serving the advertising, media, and marketing industries in the media capital of the world. We offer access, thought leadership and programming that intends to educate, empower, and celebrate our constituencies. The Club produces the International ANDY Awards to raise the bar on creativity and elevate the craft. The ADVERTISING Club's Foundation is dedicated to building a stronger talent pipeline representative of our diverse community. The ADVERTISING Club of New York is a Founding Member of Creative Spirit US.
SOURCE The ADVERTISING Club of New York
Share this article