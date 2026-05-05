THE AESTHETIC SYNDICATE EVOLVES INTO MANOR, REDEFINING THE FUTURE OF AESTHETICS AND WELLNESS

Beloved Aesthetic Brand Relaunches Under a Bold New Vision, Unifying Advanced Aesthetics With Comprehensive Whole-Body Wellness

DALLAS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Syndicate, one of the most respected names in aesthetic care, today announces its evolution into Manor, a first-of-its-kind collective of premier aesthetic practices redefining what it means to look and feel your best. Under the leadership of Co-Founder and CEO Alyssa Shaw, this transformation marks more than a rebrand. It represents a broader, bolder vision to unify advanced aesthetics with comprehensive, whole-body wellness in a more elevated, seamless experience than the industry has ever seen.

Aesthetics and wellness that’s centered around the whole you. Speed Speed Manor is a collective of premier aesthetic practices offering a fully integrated approach to aesthetics and wellness.

The evolution to Manor reflects a deliberate and purposeful next chapter — one that honors the trusted foundation The Aesthetic Syndicate built while expanding far beyond it. Where The Aesthetic Syndicate established credibility and clinical excellence, Manor elevates that legacy into something entirely new: a unified brand experience that treats the complete individual, not just the surface.

"We are just getting started, and the energy around Manor has been incredible," said Shaw. "What we are building is something the wellness industry has never quite seen before — a place where everyone is welcome, where the experience is truly personalized, and where we treat the whole person, not just the surface. Manor exists for anyone who is ready to invest in themselves and wants a team that is just as committed to their journey as they are. This is only the beginning, and we cannot wait for more communities to experience what Manor has to offer."

Manor operates on a groundbreaking collective model, partnering with and rebranding established, high-performing aesthetic practices in key markets across the country to bring the Manor standard of care to communities nationwide. Rather than building from the ground up, Manor identifies premier existing practices with strong patient relationships and trusted local reputations, elevating their service offerings, brand experience, and clinical capabilities under the Manor name. This approach allows Manor to expand thoughtfully and efficiently while honoring the trust patients have already placed in their local providers.

The result is a seamless evolution for both practitioners and clients, delivering an expanded suite of services that goes far beyond injectables to encompass the full spectrum of aesthetic and wellness care, all under one beautifully unified brand experience.

Manor's full suite of services spans:

Injectables & Aesthetic Treatments — The full suite of neuromodulators, dermal fillers, and injectable treatments, expertly administered by skilled aesthetic practitioners to smooth, sculpt, and restore natural confidence

— The full suite of neuromodulators, dermal fillers, and injectable treatments, expertly administered by skilled aesthetic practitioners to smooth, sculpt, and restore natural confidence Skin Health & Laser — Advanced laser and skin treatments tailored to each patient's unique skin profile and long-term goals

— Advanced laser and skin treatments tailored to each patient's unique skin profile and long-term goals Body Contouring — Non-invasive and minimally invasive solutions for reshaping and refining

— Non-invasive and minimally invasive solutions for reshaping and refining GLP-1 Weight Loss Therapy — Medically supervised weight loss programs utilizing the latest in GLP-1 medications, integrated within a broader wellness framework

— Medically supervised weight loss programs utilizing the latest in medications, integrated within a broader wellness framework Peptides — Cutting-edge peptide therapies designed to support recovery, longevity, and overall vitality

— Cutting-edge peptide therapies designed to support recovery, longevity, and overall vitality Comprehensive Wellness Programming — A full-spectrum wellness experience addressing the whole person — body, confidence, and long-term health

Dallas marks the beginning. As Manor's inaugural market, the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex sets the standard for what the Manor experience looks and feels like at its very best across four locations opening in May 2026. Salt Lake City follows closely, with the established ModernSLC practice transitioning to Manor and bringing the brand's elevated vision for aesthetic wellness to the Utah market. From there, Manor's expansion will continue into additional states throughout 2026 and beyond, with each new market carefully selected to ensure the right practice, the right community, and the right moment.

To stay connected with Manor and be the first to experience what's next, follow us on Instagram @manor.aesthetics and TikTok ManorAestheticsWellness for opening events, exclusive wellness specials, and a closer look at the future of aesthetic care.

ABOUT MANOR

Manor is a collective of premier aesthetic practices offering a fully integrated approach to aesthetics and wellness. Born from the evolution of The Aesthetic Syndicate, Manor brings together the very best in aesthetic medicine, from injectables and skin health to body contouring, GLP-1 weight loss therapy, peptides, and comprehensive wellness programming — under one elevated and unified experience. Founded on the belief that aesthetic wellness should be personalized, medically driven, and genuinely transformative for the whole you, Manor is redefining what it means to look and feel your best. The Dallas launch marks the beginning of a national rollout with locations opening through 2026. Aesthetics and wellness, tailored to take you where you want to go.

SOURCE MANOR