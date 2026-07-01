The AI Awards Judges Seek "Micro Innovations with Macro Impact"

From Enterprise to Bespoke Disrupters, The AI Awards Sets to Evaluate Full Spectrum of AI Innovation ahead of July 24 deadline

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI Awards program is hunting for highly customized, niche solutions alongside massive foundational breakthroughs as it prepares for the 2026 deadline.

The AI Awards, from The Cloud Awards, is the definitive benchmark for commercial AI, with the final July 24 entry window rapidly closing.

Celebrating the full spectrum of AI innovation. Deadline: 24 July.

The Cloud Awards CEO James Williams said: "Our judging panel lives and breathes technology. Two things that excite them most are solid innovations from names we know – and less-familiar, even highly esoteric approaches from smaller, rising figures in the industry.

"Of course, there's a tendency for people to get too hung up on the gargantuan players in this area, and broad, Swiss-Army Knife large-language models. We see them, we use them, and we're thrilled whenever someone applies them to a real-world problem.

"As well as these, any functional, niche AI implementation in healthcare or supply chain logistics carries just as much weight with the judging panel as a global platform deployment.

"With less than a month to go, we're eager to see just how far teams worldwide have pushed the boundaries of this cluster of technologies."

The Cloud Awards CTO Annabelle Whittall said: "The AI landscape isn't just being reshaped by massive, sweeping models. It's being transformed by quietly brilliant, highly specialized tools solving precise pain-points.

"Whether you're a three-person startup with a highly specialized NLP tool, or an enterprise giant re-engineering entire business workflows, there is a dedicated category, and a global spotlight, waiting for you before July 24."

The AI Awards features a comprehensive lineup of categories structured across four core pillars to honor excellence across the entire artificial intelligence landscape.

To ensure a level playing field for both massive industry leaps and brilliant niche innovations, the program is categorized into four distinct pillars. General AI Excellence captures everything from foundational AI Platforms to highly specific benchmarks for Ethics and Governance. AI for Business Operations looks at practical utility across the corporate ecosystem, balancing major Sales & Marketing tools with targeted HR solutions. Technology Excellence focuses on pure technical execution, recognizing that a precise DevOps or Automation integration can be just as impactful as a massive AI Implementation. Rounding out the program, Vertical / Industry AI Applications celebrates tailored, real-world case studies solving distinct problems in fields ranging from Manufacturing and Logistics to Creative Industries.

The AI Awards program is a global recognition platform spanning the USA, Canada, the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC. From disruptive startups to enterprise giants, The AI Awards is a global stage for organizations to demonstrate how they are translating AI potential into measurable impact.

Successful applicants to The AI Awards program receive international recognition, a marketing toolkit, and opportunities to further amplify their thought-leadership. Submissions made through the 'Success Suite' tier also receive expert judges' feedback on their innovations.

The entry deadline is Friday 24 July 2026.

Contact details

The AI Awards, an awards program from The Cloud Awards

Matthew Gregory – Head of Marketing

https://www.cloud-awards.com/

[email protected]

(212) 574-8117

About The AI Awards, an awards program from The Cloud Awards

The AI Awards is a pre-eminent artificial intelligence awards program from The Cloud Awards. This international awarding body has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about The AI Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ai-awards/.

SOURCE The AI Awards