Issued on behalf of Bitzero Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: AIBZ)

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary - The race to build artificial intelligence has quietly shifted. The scarce resource is no longer just the chips; it is the physical ability to power and cool them, and the companies that can deliver dense, efficient, reliable data-center infrastructure have become the real gatekeepers of the AI buildout. Against that backdrop, Bitzero Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: AIBZ), a builder of sustainable high-performance-compute and AI data-center infrastructure, has announced a collaboration with Vertiv, one of the world's leaders in critical power and cooling, deepening a supply chain and engineering bench that puts it in conversation with the infrastructure names investors already know, from Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) and Eaton (NYSE: ETN) to Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) and Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD).

What Was Announced

Bitzero announced a collaboration with Vertiv, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, that adds deep expertise in critical power, thermal management, and infrastructure deployment to support the design and delivery of AI, high-performance-compute (HPC), and hyperscale data centers. The relationship expands Bitzero's access to proven technologies and engineering capabilities intended to help accelerate project execution while supporting the performance, efficiency, and scalability that modern AI workloads demand. Details are available through the company's newsroom.

The collaboration is not a one-off. Bitzero framed it as the latest addition to a deliberately assembled ecosystem of technical, engineering, and supply-chain providers, following previously announced partnerships. Vertiv's technologies are expected to serve as a key pillar within Bitzero's broader execution platform, bringing global expertise in critical power and cooling, including the advanced liquid-cooling design and engineering that high-density AI and HPC environments increasingly require. As compute density rises, integrated, end-to-end infrastructure and modular solutions are becoming central to deploying resilient, scalable, efficient digital infrastructure, and to what the industry now calls reducing time to token, the speed at which a new cluster can go from construction to producing useful AI output.

Both companies framed the relationship around that execution imperative. "Bitzero is intentionally building an ecosystem of leading providers across every critical layer of data center delivery," said Bitzero Founder & CEO, Mohammed Bakhashwain. "Following our previously announced relationships, Vertiv further enhances our technical depth across critical power, thermal management, and infrastructure solutions, while strengthening our supply chain capabilities as we continue advancing our platform for hyperscale, AI, and HPC applications."

Vertiv, for its part, tied the collaboration to the broader challenge of scaling AI. "Successfully scaling AI requires more than advanced compute, it requires end-to-end infrastructure capable of supporting increasingly demanding power and thermal profiles," said Paul Ryan, president for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Vertiv, adding that the company draws on decades of experience in critical digital infrastructure to help organizations deploy the power and cooling systems that underpin AI and HPC environments.

Why a Partner Like Vertiv Matters for a Company This Size

For a small-cap developer, credibility is often the gating factor, and who you build with is a signal in itself. Vertiv is a multi-billion-dollar, globally scaled provider of the exact power-and-cooling systems that AI data centers cannot run without, and its liquid-cooling and critical-power expertise is in acute demand as GPU racks push power densities past what legacy air-cooled facilities were designed to handle. For Bitzero, aligning with that caliber of partner does two things: it strengthens the practical engineering and supply-chain muscle needed to actually build, and it lends third-party validation to a company competing for hyperscale and AI workloads against far larger incumbents.

That is the strategic logic Bitzero has been executing. Rather than trying to own every capability in-house, the company is assembling a network of specialized, industry-leading providers across technical design, project execution, and supply-chain coordination, positioning itself as an integrator that can deliver high-performance compute environments for hyperscale, AI, and other advanced workloads. The Vertiv collaboration deepens the most critical layer of that network, the physical power and cooling on which everything else depends.

The Company Behind the Announcement

Bitzero Holdings is a provider of IT energy infrastructure and high-efficiency power for data centers, focused on data-center development, high-performance compute, and strategic hosting partnerships. The company owns four data-center locations across the North American and Nordic regions, with its Nordic assets powered by clean, low-carbon energy sources, an increasingly relevant feature as AI's enormous electricity appetite collides with sustainability mandates and grid constraints. That combination, low-carbon power plus a build-out strategy aimed squarely at AI and HPC demand, is the core of the Bitzero thesis.

The company has been active on other fronts as well, recently closing a US$25 million private placement and announcing its intention to prepay a loan, steps that speak to the capital intensity of data-center development and the ongoing work of funding it. Building AI infrastructure is enormously capital-hungry, and for a company of Bitzero's size, access to capital, power, sites, and now a deepened engineering bench are the ingredients that determine whether an ambitious development strategy becomes operating capacity.

The Infrastructure Names It Now Sits Alongside

The four companies below are referenced solely as market and sector context, span the power, cooling, and data-center-development layers of the AI buildout, and are far larger and more established than Bitzero. They are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Bitzero Holdings Inc., and their results are not indicative of Bitzero's prospects. It is worth noting that the AI-infrastructure and data-center complex has been volatile, with several names selling off sharply over the past month even as underlying demand indicators stayed strong. All figures are approximate and subject to change.

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT)

Vertiv is the collaboration partner itself and the pure-play leader in the power-and-cooling infrastructure that AI data centers depend on, from critical power distribution to advanced liquid cooling. In its second quarter of 2026 the company reported revenue growth of roughly 26% and raised its full-year sales guidance toward US$14 billion on strong data-center demand, though the stock pulled back after quarterly sales came in below the most aggressive expectations. Vertiv is the clearest reference point for the specific capability Bitzero is adding through this collaboration, at global scale.

Eaton (NYSE: ETN)

Eaton is a diversified power-management company that has become a core beneficiary of the AI buildout through its electrical business, and it has expanded into liquid cooling via acquisition. In late July 2026 its shares jumped after it reported record quarterly revenue of about US$8.5 billion, up 21%, and raised full-year guidance, with management citing data centers as the single strongest driver and a large data-center order backlog. Eaton illustrates the power-distribution side of the same infrastructure demand Bitzero is building to serve, on a vastly larger, diversified scale.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR)

Digital Realty is one of the largest data-center REITs, operating hyperscale campuses and upgrading sites for higher power density, liquid cooling, and advanced power distribution to serve AI and cloud customers. In 2026 it reported record leasing, a substantial signed-but-not-yet-commenced backlog, and raised its full-year funds-from-operations guidance, drawing analyst upgrades even as investors weighed its leverage and valuation. Digital Realty represents the landlord-and-operator layer of the market, the scaled owner of exactly the kind of AI-ready capacity Bitzero is developing.

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD)

Applied Digital is a data-center developer building and operating facilities for high-performance computing and AI hosting, a business model closely analogous to Bitzero's own. It recently reported very strong revenue growth driven by AI-hosting demand, though its shares, like those of other build-and-host names, fell sharply over the past month in a broad re-pricing of the AI-infrastructure group before partially rebounding. Applied Digital is the closest listed analogue to Bitzero's develop-and-host strategy, at a larger and more established stage, and a clear illustration of both the demand and the volatility in that niche.

What to Watch

For Bitzero, the near-term markers are about turning relationships into results. The most important is execution: whether the deepened Vertiv relationship and the broader partner ecosystem translate into faster, more reliable build-out at the company's sites, and ultimately into contracted AI and HPC capacity. Watch for announcements of additional partnerships, for progress developing and energizing the four data-center locations, for customer or hosting agreements that convert capacity into revenue, and for how the company funds continued development following its recent capital raise.

The backdrop cuts both ways. On the positive side, demand for AI and HPC infrastructure remains enormous, power and cooling are genuine bottlenecks, and Bitzero's low-carbon Nordic power is a real differentiator in a power-constrained world. On the cautionary side, this is a capital-intensive, competitive, and currently volatile sector; Bitzero is a small-cap company executing an ambitious plan against much larger players, the AI-infrastructure group has re-priced sharply, and success depends on capital, power, sites, customer demand, and execution all coming together. A collaboration with a partner of Vertiv's stature does not remove those risks, but it strengthens the engineering and supply-chain foundation on which Bitzero's plan depends, at a moment when the ability to actually build is the industry's scarcest advantage.

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Article Source:

[1] Bitzero Holdings Inc., "Bitzero Deepens Technical & Supply Chain Capabilities Through Collaboration with Vertiv," August 4, 2026.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This publication may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Vertiv collaboration, Bitzero's data-center development strategy, its ability to design, deliver and scale AI, HPC and hyperscale infrastructure, accelerate project execution, and secure customer demand. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to execution of the development strategy; the availability, cost and timing of financing, power, cooling, sites, and other infrastructure; supply-chain and counterparty performance; the risk that the Vertiv collaboration does not deliver the anticipated benefits or is modified or terminated; competitive and technology-obsolescence risks; and general economic and market conditions. Actual results may differ materially. Readers should refer to Bitzero Holdings Inc.'s continuous disclosure record, including its filings available under the company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, including its registration statement/annual report on Form 40-F, for a full discussion of risk factors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Referenced Companies. References to Vertiv, Eaton, Digital Realty, and Applied Digital are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Bitzero Holdings Inc., and differ substantially in size, stage, capitalization, operations, and business model. Vertiv is a collaboration partner of Bitzero, not a comparable; the others are named for thematic context only. Their results, operations, and share performance describe those companies only, are not indicative of Bitzero Holdings Inc.'s prospects or results, and must not be relied upon in evaluating the profiled company. The AI-infrastructure and data-center sector has been volatile. No partnership beyond the disclosed Vertiv collaboration, affiliation, or endorsement is implied.

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