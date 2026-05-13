New strategic guide outlines 6 core disciplines for healthcare marketing teams to win with data-driven strategies that navigate the shift from traditional search to AI environments.

TUSTIN, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Success today released a new strategic eBook, "The AI Visibility Stack," as the agency celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The guide is designed specifically for marketing professionals and medical leaders who need to maintain patient volume as search behavior shifts from traditional search engines to AI-driven environments like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity.

The launch addresses a critical market gap: While patients increasingly use AI to evaluate providers, most healthcare marketing teams lack a clear framework to ensure their brands are discoverable. Starting in early 2025, Google's algorithm shift to favor AI Overviews caused healthcare website traffic to drop as much as 35% within weeks. Since then, the trend has only accelerated. Yet while patients increasingly use AI to evaluate providers, most healthcare marketing teams still lack a clear framework to ensure their brands are discoverable or accurately represented.

"AI is hallucinating in healthcare, and the consequences aren't abstract. We've seen it confuse a client's addiction treatment center with a bed-and-breakfast," said Stewart Gandolf, CEO of Healthcare Success. "The stakes for getting your brand signals right have never been higher. Our 20th anniversary isn't just a look back at where we've been; it's a launchpad for the next five years of technology-enabled expansion and ethical AI integration."

What This Means for the Healthcare Industry

As AI Overviews and large language models become the primary interface for patient inquiries, traditional SEO playbooks are only part of the strategy. Healthcare organizations must now optimize for Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) to ensure they appear in the high-intent consideration phase of the patient journey.

AI systems routinely misattribute provider specialties, conflate similarly named organizations, and surface outdated or fabricated clinical information. For healthcare brands, an AI misrepresentation is a patient safety issue.

How It Works

The "AI Visibility Stack" ebook is a comprehensive educational resource that provides a step-by-step roadmap for healthcare executives and marketers. It breaks down complex AI ranking factors into six digestible disciplines, allowing non-technical teams to audit their current digital footprint and implement structural changes that improve AI citation rates. The six strategic areas include:

Technical SEO & Schema — Making your healthcare site machine-readable for AI engines.

— Making your healthcare site machine-readable for AI engines. Content That AI Loves to Cite — Building deep, citation-ready content foundations.

— Building deep, citation-ready content foundations. Local SEO in the Age of AI — Winning "Best [Specialty] Near Me" queries for healthcare providers.

— Winning "Best [Specialty] Near Me" queries for healthcare providers. Reputation & Trust — Why reviews and safety signals matter more than ever in AI ranking.

— Why reviews and safety signals matter more than ever in AI ranking. Off-Site Digital PR — Building authority and trust markers beyond traditional backlinks.

— Building authority and trust markers beyond traditional backlinks. Brand in an AI-First Search World — Why known healthcare brands win more AI recommendations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the AI Visibility Stack and how does it work? The AI Visibility Stack is a strategic eBook guide that provides a framework for non-technical marketers to improve their brand's discoverability in AI search engines.

The AI Visibility Stack is a strategic eBook guide that provides a framework for non-technical marketers to improve their brand's discoverability in AI search engines. Who is this eBook designed for? It is built for CMOs, Marketing Directors, and Owners of medical groups, health systems, and PE-backed healthcare platforms with 10–500+ locations.

It is built for CMOs, Marketing Directors, and Owners of medical groups, health systems, and PE-backed healthcare platforms with 10–500+ locations. What is Healthcare Success? Healthcare Success is a full-service healthcare marketing agency that helps hospitals, multi-location healthcare practices, behavioral health and addiction treatment providers, telehealth organizations, medical device companies, and healthtech and SaaS firms grow revenue through integrated branding, SEO, and digital marketing.

Healthcare Success is a full-service healthcare marketing agency that helps hospitals, multi-location healthcare practices, behavioral health and addiction treatment providers, telehealth organizations, medical device companies, and healthtech and SaaS firms grow revenue through integrated branding, SEO, and digital marketing. What services does Healthcare Success provide? The agency offers healthcare marketing strategy, brand development, website design, healthcare SEO, Google Ads, and other paid media, content and email marketing, analytics, and CRM-driven patient acquisition programs that connect marketing spend to booked appointments and revenue.

The agency offers healthcare marketing strategy, brand development, website design, healthcare SEO, Google Ads, and other paid media, content and email marketing, analytics, and CRM-driven patient acquisition programs that connect marketing spend to booked appointments and revenue. Who does Healthcare Success work with? Clients include multi-location healthcare practices, regional and national health systems, behavioral health and addiction treatment organizations, telehealth providers, and healthcare technology and medical device companies.

"In two decades, we've seen massive change across healthcare, technology, and the broader economy—from the Great Recession to COVID and the Great Resignation," said Gandolf. "Each wave pushed us to rethink and refine our model. The AI Visibility Stack reflects 20 years of institutional knowledge and the reason more than 1,000 healthcare clients have trusted us to lead them through digital disruption since 2006."

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About Healthcare Success

Healthcare Success is a national healthcare marketing agency that helps health systems, hospitals, medical and dental groups, behavioral health and addiction treatment organizations, telehealth providers, medical device companies, and healthtech and SaaS firms attract and retain patients, grow revenue, and build trusted brands. Founded in early 2006, the agency provides strategic consulting, branding, website development, healthcare SEO, digital advertising, and full-funnel patient acquisition programs supported by advanced analytics and an AI-enabled marketing technology stack. The agency was originally launched as Healthcare Success Strategies before evolving into Healthcare Success as its integrated services and national footprint grew.

SOURCE Healthcare Success