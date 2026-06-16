ARLINGTON, Va., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) and The Leapfrog Group announced the 2026 Recognized Leaders in Caring for People Living with Diabetes. Thirty-seven hospitals across 14 states earned the recognition this year, reflecting each hospital's strong commitment to the safety and wellbeing of hospitalized people living with diabetes.

The American Diabetes Association and The Leapfrog Group Recognize Hospitals Offering High-Quality Care for People Living with Diabetes

"People with diabetes face unique risks when they are hospitalized. We congratulate these hospitals for demonstrating a commitment to safety and care that reflects the needs of those living with diabetes. Moving evidence-based standards of care into practice is the cornerstone of improving health outcomes and the lives of those living with diabetes," said Osagie Ebekozien, MD, MPH, the ADA's chief quality officer.

Each year, approximately 8 million people living with diabetes are hospitalized and face heightened risks of severe complications, including amputations, comas, and even death.

"Managing diabetes in the hospital requires strong systems, clear protocols and constant attention to patient safety, especially when the margin for error is small," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog focused on patient safety. "We congratulate these recognized leaders for taking the steps necessary to reduce risks to patients living with diabetes and deliver safer care."

Recognized hospitals provide high-quality care for people with diabetes during admission, stay, and discharge, including implementing blood glucose (blood sugar) testing and hypoglycemia (low blood glucose) protocols, specialized preparation for inpatient surgery, meal and insulin regimen planning, and robust discharge planning for high-risk people with diabetes, among other measures. Hospitals are assessed both on the implementation of these processes and on how well they deliver care to patients, including meeting patient safety standards, such as excellence in preventing common medication errors and infections. The program operationalizes the ADA's globally recognized guidelines for the treatment of people with diabetes, the Standards of Care in Diabetes—2026 and Leapfrog's standards for excellence in hospital safety and quality. Hospitals are assessed both on the implementation of these processes and structures, and on how well they execute the standard of care delivered to a random sample of individuals.

Hospitals earning the Recognized Leader in Caring for People Living with Diabetes designation include:

California

Florida

Illinois

Kansas

Louisiana

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

Applications for 2027 recognition open on July 1 and are due on January 31, 2027.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to end diabetes and helping people thrive. This year, the ADA celebrates 85 years of driving discovery and research to prevent, manage, treat, and ultimately cure diabetes—and we're not stopping. Over 155 million Americans are living with diabetes or prediabetes. Through advocacy, program development, and education, we're fighting for them all. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383). Join us in the fight on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn). To learn more about how we are advocating for everyone affected by diabetes, visit us on X (@AmDiabetesAssn).

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is an independent national nonprofit organization driving a movement for patient safety and transparency. Leapfrog collects, analyzes, and publicly reports data on hospital and ambulatory surgery center performance to help patients, purchasers, and other stakeholders make informed health care decisions. Leapfrog's flagship initiatives include the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a biannual letter grade focused exclusively on hospital safety, and the Leapfrog Hospital Survey. This voluntary survey publicly reports hospital performance on patient safety and quality measures. Leapfrog's ratings and reports are peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. For more from Leapfrog, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.

Contact:

Virginia Cramer, [email protected]

Lauren Bailey, [email protected]

SOURCE American Diabetes Association