The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Third Quarter 2026

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The Andersons, Inc.

Jun 18, 2026, 16:05 ET

MAUMEE, Ohio, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces a third quarter 2026 cash dividend of 20 cents ($0.20) per share payable on July 22, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 01, 2026.

This is The Andersons 119th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since listing on the Nasdaq in February 1996.

About The Andersons, Inc.

The Andersons, Inc., is a North American agriculture and renewable fuels company. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.  

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