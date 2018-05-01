The Arthritis Foundation Asks Americans To Support Its "Let's Get A Grip On Arthritis" Campaign Until A Cure Is Found

"Arthritis is a debilitating disease that impacts nearly every family in America. We need to raise awareness and the funds needed so that people with arthritis can one day have a cure," said Ann McNamara, senior vice president of revenue strategy, Arthritis Foundation. "One in four Americans live with doctor-diagnosed arthritis – and last year, more than 22 million people came to us for help. We're committed to providing the resources and support people with arthritis need and ultimately finding a cure, and this campaign will help us achieve that goal faster."

The Arthritis Foundation is calling upon all Americans – with and without arthritis – to visit www.arthritis.org/LetsGripArthritis and learn how they can join the #LetsGripArthritis social media movement, donate and learn more about arthritis and the campaign.

"Ever since I was diagnosed, I've made it my personal mission to raise awareness for arthritis," said Matt Iseman, host of NBC's "American Ninja Warrior." "It can be a lonely feeling when you're first diagnosed but realizing your part of a community of more than 54 million Americans gives me the strength to deal with my health challenges on a daily basis. The Arthritis Foundation has become like a second family helping me fight my rheumatoid arthritis (RA) as well as helping others. I keep supporting the Arthritis Foundation because I want to be part of the organization's effort to find a cure for arthritis."

Arthritis is the No.1 cause of disability in America and has startling statistics and facts:

Impacts more than 54 million Americans (one in four adults) and nearly 300,000 children.

Juvenile arthritis can increase a child's risk for depression as well as physical implications, such as bones and joints growing unevenly.

There are more than 100 forms of arthritis. Severe arthritis can result in chronic pain, inability to do daily activities and make it difficult to walk or climb stairs. Some types of arthritis also affect the heart, eyes, lungs, kidneys and skin as well as the joints.

One in three people aged 18-64 have arthritis.

Total medical costs and earnings losses reached $304 billion in 2013.

"I woke up in high school in a ton of pain," said Charcandrick West, NFL player for the Kansas City Chiefs. "I'll never forget how it felt to be a kid and sick, wondering if I would be able to continue doing what I love – playing football. Thankfully, my arthritis is in remission, but my heart breaks for the kids who are dealing with pain and I want to help them chase their dreams, until science and medicine stops arthritis in its tracks."

The Arthritis Foundation's "Let's Get a Grip on Arthritis" campaign is proudly supported by founding and presenting sponsor CVS Health; champion and official juice partner Cheribundi; and supporting sponsor PopSockets.

Learn more about the cause campaign and how your support can bring us closer to a cure at www.arthritis.org/LetsGripArthritis.

About the Arthritis Foundation:

The Arthritis Foundation is the Champion of Yes. Leading the fight for the arthritis community, the Foundation helps conquer everyday battles through life-changing information and resources, access to optimal care, advancements in science and community connections. The Arthritis Foundation's goal is to chart a winning course, guiding families in developing personalized plans for living a full life – and making each day another stride toward a cure. The Foundation also publishes Arthritis Today, the award-winning magazine that reaches 4 million readers.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-arthritis-foundation-asks-americans-to-support-its-lets-get-a-grip-on-arthritis-campaign-until-a-cure-is-found-300639871.html

SOURCE Arthritis Foundation