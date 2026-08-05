The Assessment Company® Releases Merit-Based Hiring Guide for Private Employers

Free 27-page executive guide shows employers how to define the job, evaluate evidence and measure whole-person job fit

DONALDSONVILLE, La., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Assessment Company®, an Authorized Wiley Partner with assessment experience since 1993, today released The Private Employer's Guide to Merit-Based Hiring, a free 27-page executive guide designed to help employers improve hiring decisions by defining job requirements before evaluating candidates and combining consistent, job-related evidence.

The Private Employer's Guide to Merit-Based Hiring is a free 27-page executive guide from The Assessment Company®. It gives business leaders and HR teams a practical framework for defining job requirements, evaluating consistent evidence, measuring whole-person job fit and strengthening structured interviews. The guide also explains how PXT Select fits within a broader, job-related hiring process without replacing technical skills testing or human judgment. An actual PXT Select report example from The Private Employer's Guide to Merit-Based Hiring shows how employers can review overall fit, scale-level results and interview direction. The Assessment Company® uses PXT Select to help organizations measure whole-person job fit and strengthen structured interviews. PXT Select supports job-related hiring decisions but does not replace technical skills testing, credential verification or human judgment.

Merit-based hiring for private employers means setting a clear standard for the job, applying comparable methods to candidates and reviewing the combined evidence before making a decision. It does not mean allowing one résumé, interview or assessment score to decide who gets hired.

The guide arrives as federal hiring reforms renew national attention on merit, practical capability, job-related assessments, verification and accountable decisions. The U.S. Office of Personnel Management and the Domestic Policy Council issued the federal Merit Hiring Plan on May 29, 2025. Federal agencies and private employers operate under different rules, but the underlying discipline is relevant to both: define the work, evaluate evidence connected to the job and document the reasoning behind the decision. OPM resources are available at https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/hiring-information/merit-hiring-plan-resources/.

"Most hiring systems collect plenty of information. The problem is that employers often do not define what success requires before they begin comparing people," said John P. Beck, Jr., president and CEO of The Assessment Company®. "Merit-based hiring starts with the job. It combines consistent, job-related evidence so the hiring team can make a clearer decision and explain why it made it."

The guide gives executives and hiring leaders a practical framework to:

Define successful performance before reviewing candidates.

Separate must-have requirements from trainable and preferred qualifications.

Combine qualifications, work samples, technical evidence, whole-person job-fit information and structured interviews.

Use consistent interview questions and anchored rating standards.

Plan a responsible 90-day pilot and review quality, turnover, ramp-up, candidate experience and selection consistency.

Rather than presenting any assessment as a stand-alone answer, the guide explains where PXT Select™ fits within a broader evidence model. PXT Select measures thinking style, behavioral traits and occupational interests. It does not provide technical skills testing, verify credentials, replace a structured interview or make the employment decision.

The guide also includes examples from actual PXT Select reports, a turnover-exposure planning model, an executive checklist, implementation guardrails and links to authoritative hiring resources. The material is educational and is not legal advice. No assessment guarantees performance, retention or a particular employment outcome.

Download The Private Employer's Guide to Merit-Based Hiring:

https://www.theassessmentcompany.com/merit-based-hiring-guide?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=merit_based_hiring_guide&utm_content=national_distribution

For additional context, read "What Federal Merit-Based Hiring Reforms Can Teach Private Employers":

https://www.theassessmentcompany.com/resources/what-federal-merit-based-hiring-reforms-can-teach-private-employers

About The Assessment Company®

Founded in 1993, The Assessment Company® helps employers define successful performance, measure whole-person job fit, strengthen structured interviews and support better hiring and development decisions. The company provides PXT Select and related workplace assessment solutions as an Authorized Wiley Partner. Its Occupational DNA® process connects job requirements with consistent assessment and interview evidence. The Assessment Company® does not provide technical skills testing or make employment decisions for clients.

Media Contact

John P. Beck, Jr.

President and CEO

The Assessment Company®

800-434-2630

[email protected]

SOURCE The Assessment Company®