The Asthma Center Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the Asthma Center cybersecurity incident

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Asthma Center data breach. The Asthma Center experienced a data breach between October 28, 2025, and November 17, 2025.

What Happened

In November 2025, The Asthma Center discovered suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. The practice initiated an investigation and determined that, between October 28, 2025, and November 17, 2025, an unauthorized actor gained access to The Asthma Center's systems.

Information Exposed

The Asthma Center data breach may have compromised certain personal information, including names, dates of birth, health insurance member numbers, provider names, and medical, clinical, diagnostic, prescription, and treatment information.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from The Asthma Center may be at increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Asthma Center breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review your account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Asthma Center incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and enrolling in credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492; Email: [email protected]; or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About The Asthma Center

The Asthma Center is a healthcare practice specializing in treating asthma, allergies, immune disorders, and sinus conditions.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP