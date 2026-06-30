BOULDER, Colo., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Robert Dresner announces the release of The Astral Imperative, a thought-provoking science fiction series that explores the dynamics of human evolution, the uncanny impact of AI, and the outer limits of consciousness.

A five-volume set, Astral is driven by a cast of compelling characters who challenge the depths of human potential, beginning with the first manned mission to Mars, and culminating with alien contact. Indeed, The Astral Imperative will take you to a place within yourself that is unimaginable.

Front cover of The Astral Imperative: Vol 1 The Dream Author Robert Dresner, book signing

After all, it is the alien within. And the love of life.

"Emotions are at the forefront of Dresner's writing. His plot may seem science fiction, but there are powerful love stories woven into the novel. Dresner may be as concerned with matters of the heart as he is about the survival of the human race. Relationships are treated with surprising tenderness, given the technological, science-based writing that prevails in the series.

Perhaps it is his skill in writing about emotions that has helped him build a strong female audience. . . And there is another dimension that he is writing on that gives the novel depth and resonance. His concerns are spiritual and philosophical. . . It is this quest for the spiritual that drives the astronauts and the Earthbound. . . And the manifestation of the Lady In Waiting."

Boulder Weekly: Arsen Kashkashian, manager and book buyer for the renowned Boulder Bookstore.

The Dream Machine: The creation of Makato Okano, Japanese crew member of the first manned to Mars, who developed the Imagining Mars program for the "entertainment" of fellow crew members en route to Mars. Every day, expressing their thoughts and feelings about the future anonymously into the Dream Machine. The size of a turn-of-the-century laptop, it can project a three-dimensional image in space, changing in appearance with every crew input—until it inadvertently manifests The Lady In Waiting.

This is AI!

The Lady In Waiting: "She was the holographic projection born to the input of seven incongruent hearts and minds, joined with the Dream Machine upon their deaths. The spirit of hope manifested on the Supergrid (internet) in a celestial sphere and projected onto every monitor in every corner of the Earth. Tall and lithe with long, wavy white hair, her body wrapped in billowy folds of faded blue neon, she looked like a goddess soaring across the heavens. She spoke clearly in every known language and beckoned humanity to join her—it seemed.

"I AM," she said, softly and sweetly. 'I AM, COME.'"

The Astral Imperative

Was she, indeed, alien, inviting humanity on a journey to salvation—or an aggregate projection of human despair asking the cosmos for help?

How long will it be until an AI entity manifests on Earth claiming to be the Second Coming?

Why did the first astronauts who landed on Mars feel like they had been there before

Don't know, then read The Astral Imperative.

Also know, as President of Virga Press, LLC, I am responsible for the publication of the entire Astral series. All books and e-books are published to retail industry standards (2026) and available on Amazon: 4.3 *

Further info available (pics, video, reviews, etc.): robertdresner.com

Amazon Author Page: https://www.amazon.com/author/astralimperative

Media Contact:

Robert Dresner

3035258945

[email protected]

SOURCE Robert Dresner