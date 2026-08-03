The Backpackster and Monogoto Partner to Power a Globally Connected Human Media Network

As brands increasingly demand measurable consumer engagement in the physical world, The Backpackster is building a new category of media, one that combines human mobility, digital out of home advertising and real world consumer attention analytics. Monogoto's global connectivity platform serves as a foundational component of this vision, ensuring every deployed backpack device remains connected wherever campaigns take place.

"Advertising is no longer confined by geography," said Gastón Corbala, Founder and CEO of The Backpackster. "Our vision has always been to build a programmable media network powered by people. Monogoto gives us the global cellular infrastructure to deploy campaigns seamlessly; from San Diego to São Paulo, London to Tokyo, while maintaining real time connectivity and operational visibility."

The Backpackster's intelligent backpacks leverage integrated displays, audience measurement technologies and cloud based campaign management to transform pedestrian movement into measurable advertising inventory. Through partnerships with industry leaders in audience analytics and content management, the company delivers actionable insights including consumer attention metrics, dwell time, audience demographics and engagement patterns.

Monogoto's connectivity platform enables:

Global cellular coverage through a unified SIM infrastructure

Real time device monitoring and management

Scalable deployment across multiple regions

Reliable connectivity for live campaign updates

Reduced operational complexity through centralized management

Future support for intelligent edge computing applications

Together, The Backpackster and Monogoto are helping redefine how brands interact with consumers in the physical world. "Brands today need more than impressions—they need measurable engagement, efficient CPM performance, and clear revenue impact. The Backpackster delivers on all three by providing a dynamic platform where advertisers can access real-time campaign insights, optimize engagement on the fly, and maximize return on ad spend," said Chris Damvakaris, CRO and Co-Founder of The Backpackster.

"Connectivity is the backbone of every intelligent device," said Itamar Kunik, Co-Founder and CEO of Monogoto. "The Backpackster is pioneering an entirely new form of media, and we're excited to provide the infrastructure that allows their network to scale globally while remaining connected at all times."

The announcement comes as The Backpackster continues to expand its measurable media ecosystem. The company's platform sits at the intersection of Out of Home Advertising (OOH), Experiential Marketing, Mobile Media, Attention Analytics and Real World Attribution, positioning it to capitalize on the rapid growth of Digital Out of Home advertising worldwide.

With Monogoto's support, The Backpackster is advancing its mission to build the world's first globally connected human media network, one where brands gain measurable visibility and individuals earn income simply by walking.

About The Backpackster

The Backpackster is the world's first human powered, measurable media network. By combining mobile digital advertising, audience analytics and the gig economy, The Backpackster transforms human mobility into measurable advertising infrastructure. Brands receive real time insights into audience attention, demographics and engagement, while walkers earn income through a purpose driven platform. The company is building a scalable network designed to bring measurable intelligence to the physical world.

About Monogoto

Monogoto is a cloud-based connectivity provider offering secure, programmable, and global cellular connectivity for IoT, Private LTE, and 5G applications. Built on a zero-trust architecture and API-first design, Monogoto enables developers and enterprises to provision, control, and scale connectivity like software — across public networks, private infrastructure, and satellite links. With presence in 200+ countries, Monogoto powers next-generation applications across FinTech, supply chain & logistics, smart utilities, manufacturing, agriculture and more. Learn more at www.monogoto.io.

Media Contacts

The Backpackster

Gastón Corbala

Founder & CEO

[email protected]

The Backpackster

Chris Damvakaris

Co-Founder & CRO

[email protected]

Monogoto

Carla Deisenroth

SVP, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Monogoto; The Backpackster