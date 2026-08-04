The Beauty Industry's Fiercest Competitors are Joining Forces. Here's Why.

Led by ZO® Skin Health, an unprecedented coalition puts skin health ahead of competition through a first-of-its-kind social media awareness initiative.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when TikTok content glamorizes tanning, and pushes sunscreen misinformation to your FYP, the #tanmaxxing trend has caught the attention of Gen Z, who are embracing sun habits that Dermatologists have long warned against.

In response to these trends, ZO® Skin Health, the leading professional skincare brand, founded by Dr. Zein Obagi, has brought together a coalition of leading skincare brands to launch a first-of-its-kind social media campaign dedicated to one shared goal: making trusted skin health information that speaks to Gen Z. Joining ZO Skin Health in the campaign are leading brands Supergoop!, EltaMD, Black Girl Sunscreen, and Elizabeth Arden.

Expert voices featured in the campaign include The Skin Cancer Foundation, Dermatologist Dr. Ted Lain and Esthetician Ian Michael Crumm. By avoiding finger-wagging and fear-mongering, the social-first content introduces sun safety philosophies in an edu-tainment style, tailor made for TikTok and a Gen Z audience.

Rather than adding more noise, this coalition hopes to add clarity. "As skincare leaders, this is a TikTok trend that we just can't scroll past and ignore. Bringing together the industry, despite the fact that we compete for the same customer, will help us tell a stronger story to catch the attention of Gen Z," said Michael Marcano, CMO, ZO Skin Health.

The need for trusted education has never been greater.

According to The Skin Cancer Foundation, more people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year in the United States than all other cancers combined. Approximately 90% of nonmelanoma skin cancers are associated with exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, while an estimated 86% of melanomas are linked to UV exposure from the sun (SkinCancer.org).

The statistics are difficult to ignore. Experiencing five or more sunburns doubles the risk of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. (SkinCancer.org)

These aren't just statistics. They're reminders that the everyday choices we make can have a lasting impact tomorrow.

The Campaign

Throughout the 3-part campaign, participating brands and skin health experts share their points-of-view in a social-first style:

Myth vs. Fact

Healthy sun habit education

Personal stories

The campaign's goal is to catch the attention of Gen Z and fight through the clutter of misinformation. "If we can inspire one Gen Zer to reconsider #tanmaxxing, then the campaign is doing its job," adds Marcano.

By bringing together competing brands and skin health experts, this coalition hopes to ensure that trusted voices are just as present in the conversation as trending ones.

About ZO® Skin Health: ZO® Skin Health develops and delivers innovative skincare solutions that optimize skin health based on the latest advances in skin therapy technologies, unique delivery systems, bioengineered complexes and exclusive formulations. By providing comprehensive skincare programs for physicians and their patients, ZO bridges the gap between therapeutic treatments and daily care, allowing patients to experience continuously healthy skin regardless of their age, ethnicity or unique skin condition. For more information, visit www.zoskinhealth.com.

SOURCE ZO® Skin Health