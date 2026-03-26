The Bongiorno Law Firm Recognized as the Best Slip and Fall Lawyers in New York with 2026 Martindale Hubble AV Preeminent® rating

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bongiorno Law Firm, PLLC, founded by Peter C. Bongiorno, continues to set the standard for excellence in personal injury law across New York. In March 2026, the firm earned the prestigious AV Preeminent® rating from Martindale- Hubbell, the highest peer rating awarded to attorneys for outstanding legal ability, professionalism, and ethical standards.

Renowned for its expertise in slip and fall cases, The Bongiorno Law Firm has consistently delivered proven results for clients, recovering over $500 million in settlements and verdicts for clients. Record setting results include a $3 million slip and fall award, a $13.5 million construction accident settlement, and a $2.5 million motorcycle accident verdict, highlighting the firm's litigation skills in handling high- stakes personal injury lawsuits.

With over 40 years of experience, the firm is widely recognized for its aggressive advocacy, strategic approach, and compassionate client service. Serving clients across Long Island, New York City, and throughout New York State, the firm is known for standing up to insurance companies and fighting for those who have been seriously injured.

In addition to slip and fall cases, The Bongiorno Law Firm is highly regarded as the best lawyers for motorcycle accidents in New York and a leading choice for construction accident injury lawsuits. Their dedicated team handles complex personal injury matters with unmatched skill and ethical commitment.

Peter C. Bongiorno, founder, states, "Our mission has always been simple. We fight for people who have been injured due to negligence, and we fight to win. Every client matters, and we are committed to delivering the strongest possible outcome in every case we take on."

For individuals seeking the best slip and fall lawyers in NY, top motorcycle accident attorneys, or leading construction accident injury lawyers, The Bongiorno Law Firm stands out as a trusted, results-driven top choice for maximum recoveries.

About The Bongiorno Law Firm, PLLC

The Bongiorno Law Firm, PLLC is a New York based personal injury law firm representing clients in slip and fall accidents, construction accidents, motor vehicle accidents, and other serious injury matters. With over 40 years of experience and a proven record of results, the firm is dedicated to protecting the rights of the injured and helping clients secure the compensation they deserve.

SOURCE The Bongiorno Law Firm