The Broadway Company Purchases Highlander Hills Manufactured Housing Community in Oxford, New Jersey

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broadway Company (TBC), a multi-family and manufactured housing company, has announced the purchase of Highlander Hills, a 94-lot manufactured housing community in Oxford, NJ.

"Highlander Hills offers residents affordable, stable homes in a market where land, taxes and construction costs continue to rise," said Jason S. Weissman, Principal at The Broadway Company. "We look forward to investing in Highlander Hills and continuing our commitment to providing high-quality, professionally managed communities for our residents."

Highlander Hills will be managed in-house through Moon Street, TBC's manufactured housing property management arm, incorporating TBC's technology-forward reporting and analytics, alongside a continued focus on responsive, resident-centered service.

The acquisition adds to The Broadway Company's growing portfolio of manufactured-housing communities throughout the Northeast, as the firm continues to pursue targeted expansion of the asset class in New Jersey and other core markets nationally.

ABOUT THE BROADWAY COMPANY

The Broadway Company (TBC) is a fully integrated real estate investment company focused on multi-family and manufactured housing, with communities professionally managed by Moon Street, its in-house property management arm. Founded in 2011, TBC leadership brings experience in corporate governance, asset management, acquisitions, accounting, and leasing, and has successfully completed over 90 investments. Founder Jason S. Weissman also founded and leads Boston Realty Advisors (BRA), the largest and most successful independently owned commercial real estate brokerage in New England. For more, please visit www.tbcre.com.

SOURCE The Broadway Company