The Bugle Call: Song of War Announces TV Anime Adaptation in 2027!

First Teaser Trailer Unveiled Featuring Nearly 4 Minutes of Dynamic Action and Music; Animation Produced by CyberAgent Group's New Studio "CA Soa"

TOKYO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberAgent, Inc. today announced that The Bugle Call: Song of War (written by Sora Mozuku and illustrated by Higoro Tomori), a popular manga serialized in Shueisha's Jump SQ., will be adapted into a TV anime scheduled to begin broadcasting and streaming in 2027.

The Bugle Call｜Teaser Trailer｜Coming 2027 Speed Speed Cuts Teaser Visual

Animation production for the series will be handled by "CA Soa," a newly established animation studio within the CyberAgent Group headed by representative and anime producer Masakazu Ogawa. The distinguished staff includes Shinya Watada as Director, Michihiro Tsuchiya handling Series Composition, and Michinori Chiba as Character Designer. CG production for the action and combat sequences will be led by Shirogumi, the acclaimed visual effects studio. This project marks the inaugural title produced by CA Soa.

The Bugle Call: Song of War follows Luca, a young boy dreaming of becoming a "musician," whose special power "sprouts" amidst a harsh destiny. The narrative depicts his growth through meaningful encounters with new companions. Luca's unique ability to "see sound" and his strong aspiration to become a musician blend seamlessly with intense battles. With "sound" serving as a central theme, Hitomi Koto (composer for Kyoto Animation's Sparks of Tomorrow) will oversee the music. The background score heavily incorporates live instruments, delivering a dramatic musical performance that heightens both the emotional depth of the characters and the dynamic combat scenes.

Alongside the TV anime announcement, a teaser visual and an extensive teaser trailer spanning nearly 4 minutes were unveiled, allowing audiences to experience the captivating worldview, the intensity of the battles, and the meticulously crafted music.

Please look forward to further updates for the 2027 broadcast approaches.

Teaser Visual & Teaser Trailer Unveiled!

YouTube URL: https://youtu.be/0Qcxnm06hjo

That boy could see sound.

The story begins the moment a special power "sprouts" within the protagonist Luca, who dreams of becoming a "musician."

The newly released extended teaser trailer highlights Luca's encounter with Zoe, a fellow "branch-holder," and depicts their growth as they navigate their inner conflicts. Furthermore, it offers a spectacular, comprehensive look at the seamless fusion of Shirogumi's dynamic CG action and the meticulously crafted background score tailored perfectly to the series.

About TV Anime The Bugle Call: Song of War Overview

Follow "The Bugle Call: Song of War" on Social Media:

Official Website: https://The Bugle Call: Song of War-anime.com

Official X: @BugleCall_anime

INTRODUCTION:

That boy could see sound.

Luca, a boy with branches sprouting from his head, serves as a bugler in a mercenary company that thrives on war. Though surrounded by conflict, he dreams of becoming a musician.

One day, amid the chaos of battle, a mysterious power awakens within him. His journey soon brings him into contact with the Pontiff, who stands at the pinnacle of the nation; Zoe, a fellow Branch-Born; and many others whose lives are intertwined with his own.

Through these encounters, Luca's destiny begins to change in ways he could never have imagined.

Arboral Year 1294—a battle that will determine the future is about to begin.

Staff:

Original Story: Sora Mozuku (Story) / Higoro Tomori (Art) (Serialized in Shueisha's Jump SQ.) Director: Shinya Watada

Series Composition: Michihiro Tsuchiya

Character Design: Michinori Chiba

Action Animator: Hiroshi Arisawa

Concept Design: Kanetake Ebikawa

Prop Design: Takayuki Yanase

Music: Hitomi Koto

CG Production: Shirogumi

Animation Production: CA Soa

Original Manga Information:

Publisher: SHUEISHA Inc. "JUMP SQUARE"

Author: Sora Mozuku (Story) / Higoro Tomori (Art)

Volumes: Volumes 1–13 currently available in Japanese.

Copyright: ©Mozuku Sora, Higoro Toumori/Shueisha,The Bugle Call Partners

*Copyrights must be indicated when posting or using the images/materials

SOURCE CyberAgent, Inc.