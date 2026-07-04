The Business of Medicine: Michael J. Napoli, Jr. Launches New Firm to Help Healthcare Professionals Navigate the Legal Side of Modern Medicine

In an industry focused on resolving problems after they arise, Michael J. Napoli Jr. believes the best legal outcome is the problem that never occurs. Michael Napoli Law is built on that philosophy.

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., July 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Michael J. Napoli, Jr., PC has announced the launch of Michael Napoli Law, a healthcare-focused legal practice dedicated to serving physicians, medical practices, nursing facilities, and healthcare organizations operating in an increasingly complex legal and regulatory environment.

"Healthcare is no longer just about patient care," says Napoli. "It is also about compliance, contracts, regulatory oversight, operational risk, and the legal decisions that shape and sometimes threaten the modern practice of medicine."

Learn More at www.MichaelNapoliLaw.com

With twenty years of experience at the intersection of law and medicine, Napoli built his new practice around a simple conviction: the most effective legal counsel helps clients address challenges before they become distractions.

Napoli adds: "Medicine today requires far more than clinical expertise. Healthcare providers are expected to run complex businesses while continuing to deliver exceptional patient care. My goal is to help them navigate the legal side of healthcare so they can focus on what they do best."

Healthcare providers dedicate their careers to patient care, but practicing medicine today requires far more than medical expertise alone. Michael Napoli Law helps them navigate the legal and business realities that surround the practice of medicine.

Services include medical-legal consulting, healthcare law, PC and PLLC formation, telehealth compliance, physician contract review, second-opinion counsel, practice policies and operational guidance, and select general matters affecting physicians and healthcare organizations of all kinds.

Clients range from individual physicians and private practices to nursing facilities, long-term care organizations, and allied healthcare professionals seeking experienced guidance on the legal and operational realities of modern healthcare.

"Most attorneys understand the law. Few understand medicine. Fewer still understand both," explains Napoli. "That gap is exactly where this firm lives."

For more information, visit MichaelNapoliLaw.com.

ABOUT MICHAEL NAPOLI LAW

Michael Napoli Law is a New York-based legal practice serving physicians, medical practices, nursing facilities, long-term care providers, and healthcare organizations with counsel in healthcare law, compliance, medical-legal consulting, practice operations, and related legal matters.

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SOURCE Michael Napoli Law