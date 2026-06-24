The Calida Group Announces Promotion of Joshua Nelson to President, Advancing Next Phase of National Growth

Nelson's promotion reflects more than a decade of leadership and comes as The Calida Group expands its national platform, enters new high-growth markets and pursues approximately $1 billion in investments across development, acquisitions, and operations in 2026.

LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Calida Group, a vertically integrated multifamily investment, development and operating company, today announced the promotion of Joshua Nelson to president.

In his new role, Nelson will oversee the firm's day-to-day operations, investment strategy and execution across all business lines while continuing to serve on the company's Executive Committee and Investment Committee. He will work alongside Co-Founders Douglas Eisner and Eric Cohen to guide Calida's continued expansion and long-term strategic growth.

Nelson's promotion comes at a pivotal time for The Calida Group as the company continues to scale its national platform and expects to deploy approximately $1 billion of capital in 2026 across development, acquisitions and operations. Under Nelson's leadership, Calida has expanded beyond its historic Western U.S. footprint into Texas, Florida, Georgia and other high-growth markets throughout the Southeast, significantly increasing the firm's geographic reach and investment pipeline.

"Josh has been instrumental in helping build Calida into one of the most active multifamily investment and development platforms in the country," said Douglas Eisner, co-founder and co-CEO of The Calida Group. "His leadership, and ability to execute across acquisitions, development and operations have helped drive our expansion into new markets and positioned us for sustained growth. Josh has earned the trust of our team, our partners and our investors. We are excited to see him lead Calida into its next chapter."

Nelson joined Calida after serving on the corporate development and mergers and acquisitions team at Liberty Media and Liberty Interactive, a Fortune 300 investment company. Prior to joining the firm, he was responsible for identifying strategic investment opportunities and leading due diligence efforts across technology, media, telecommunications and renewable energy sectors.

As Chief Investment Officer, Nelson oversaw the firm's acquisitions, development and asset management activities while helping establish one of the industry's most active multifamily investment platforms. Under his leadership, Calida expanded beyond its Western U.S. roots by establishing offices in Dallas and Florida, entering new high-growth markets across the Southeast and Texas, growing its development pipeline and strengthening its vertically integrated operating platform.

"Josh has been a key pillar of Calida's growth strategy for more than a decade," said Eric Cohen, co-founder and co-CEO of The Calida Group. "He has consistently demonstrated the ability to identify opportunities, build exceptional teams and execute at the highest level. As we continue to expand our platform and deploy significant capital across the country, Josh's leadership will be critical to our success. This promotion reflects both his contributions to date and our confidence in his ability to help lead the firm for many years to come."

The promotion also reflects the continued evolution of Calida's leadership structure as the firm expands its national presence and institutional capabilities. In his role as President, Nelson will assume broader responsibility for coordinating the company's investment, development, operational and strategic initiatives, allowing the firm's leadership team to further enhance its focus on long-term growth, investor relationships and new market expansion.

About The Calida Group

The Calida Group is a leading developer, investor, and operator of multifamily real estate properties in the western United States. Founded in 2007 by Douglas Eisner and Eric Cohen, the principals have developed or acquired more than 30,000 multifamily units, and its senior management combines over 100 years of real estate experience. The Calida Group invests roughly $1 billion annually across three primary strategies (Development, Value-Add Acquisitions and Core-Plus Acquisitions) on behalf of a series of discretionary commingled funds serving the family office and ultra-high net worth communities, as well as forming partnerships with many of the nation's largest financial institutions.

The Calida Group begins with strategic and creative deal sourcing methods to identify investment opportunities that are often completely off market or otherwise less competitively advertised. Then, by leveraging the firm's lifestyle-oriented design capabilities and operational expertise, The Calida Group tailors unique business plans for each asset. Finally, by meticulously implementing these business plans while managing construction risk, conservatively financing each property and employing thoughtful tax planning, Calida is able to create superior investment opportunities with lower risk than would typically be expected in deals of similar return profiles.

For more information, please visit us at TheCalidaGroup.com, or contact Investor Relations at [email protected]

Contact:

Eileen Lopez

***@thecalidagroup.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13154079

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE The Calida Group