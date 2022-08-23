"The Chambers - In God We Trust" Supreme Court Series Garners 10+ Awards, Enthusiasm of Critics and Viewers Alike

The fictional pilot about the inner chambers of the court is slated to be the next "House of Cards" or "West Wing," when interest in the U.S. Supreme Court is at an all-time high.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Chambers – In God We Trust" television series is thrilled to announce that it's taken home more than 10+ awards to date – including Best TV Pilot and Best TV Series.

Watch the Trailer Sura Khan's Meet the Cast

The fictional supreme court series, created and directed by Sura Khan, explores the courtroom's inner chambers. It follows the supreme court Judge H. Joseph Kimble, played by Bob Lloyd – and his staff – Fred Kramer, played by actor Anthony LeDonne. Political Advisor Matt Canley – Played By Paul Kevins; Media Relations Officer Angela backer – Played by Adre Mayer, Executive Assistant Marsha Owens – Played by Rebi Paganini and Law Clerks Carson Edelman, Eddie Hayes and Ryan Santiago played by Charles Osborne, Kevin Richard Best, and Ralphy Lopez.

The pilot starts with the staff tackling a breaking news story that puts Judge Kimble on the cover of the early edition of the news. Kimble's executive assistant Marsha makes a statement while having dinner on a date with Dan, a gentleman Marsha has seen around the court. Still, she is unaware that he is a reporter for the Daily Justice Newspaper. Marsha makes a statement that puts herself and the Judge at the center of controversy in an already challenging political environment.

The fictional pilot taps the collective's desire to understand what exactly is going on at the U.S. Supreme Court and state supreme courts. Google Trends reported that search volume for the U.S. Supreme Court was at an all-time high in June 2022, and Gallup concluded that trust in the U.S. Supreme Court was at an all-time low at 25 percent.

The international award-winning series winnings include, to date, 12 Awards for Best Ensemble Cast and Best Web Series/TV Pilot by a host of IMDb-certified film festivals.

Sura Khan, the creator and director of "The Chambers," has been working in the entertainment industry for 30+ years. He's been mentored by leading names, such as Yule Brenner, Liza Minnelli, Ben Vereen, Virginia Capers, and Debbie Allen throughout the years. His endorsements include prominent Hollywood performers and creators, such as singer/actor Diana Ross, actors Jerry Lewis, Cicely Tyson, Virginia Capers, Isabel Sanford, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Marla Gibbs, and playwright Jewell Handy Gresham Nemeroff, among others.

Khan said, "I wanted to create a story from a place that's never been done before – the inner chambers of the supreme court."

Learn more about this event and how you can join them in this press release . Get all the details on "The Chambers" in our media kit .

"The Chambers" on the web , Instagram , and TikTok . Watch the trailer here .

Secure an interview with the cast and crew of "The Chambers" by emailing Sara Fruman at [email protected] or 720.355.2644.

SOURCE The Chambers, LLC