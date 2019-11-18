The Chatman Women's Foundation Gives Financial Support to Local Women

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chatman's Women Foundation commemorated Houston women's professional development at their annual awards dinner and Fundraiser Gala. This year marks their 11th annual event and the theme was "Rising to New Levels". The celebration took place at The Westin Oaks Houston at the Galleria on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 7pm.

"This event is so special because it's a time to help women in a tangible way. Throughout the year, we are mentoring and sharing knowledge with them. We are giving women the financial support needed to kickstart their dreams," Shantera Chatman, TCWF founder and executive director said. Sponsors included Comerica, Next Level Urgent Care, and Apogee Real Estate Partners in addition to other local businesses that support women initiatives.

TCWF presented Damali Keith, Fox 26 news anchor and reporter, with the PowHer Award for her outstanding work of sharing countless women's stories in Houston. During the gala, TCWF also awarded six women from unique backgrounds with monetary scholarships to help propel their lives forward.

A number of the honorees are currently living in shelters with small children, pursuing higher education, taking care of terminally ill parents or are in the early stages of creating their own initiatives to give back to other women. Five of the women are also beneficiaries from Dress For Success Houston.

Chatman created the non-profit organization in 2008. For over 10 years, The Chatman Women's Foundation has given thousands of dollars to impact the lives of hundreds of women with a goal to help all women to embrace their "PowHer", providing an environment fit for personal and professional growth.

To learn more about the Chatman Women's Foundation, please visit www.chatmanwomensfoundation.org.

