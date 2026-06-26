The China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) opens today in Beijing, debuting an AI zone, with more than a thousand exhibitors from around the globe connecting to the future

BEIJING, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Xinhuanet:

The 4th China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) was held in Beijing from June 22 to 26, under the theme "Linking the World, Creating the Future." As the world's first national-level exhibition dedicated to supply chains, it serves as a critical platform for global companies to find partners, explore application scenarios, and share solutions.

This year's expo adopted a "6 Chains and 1 Zone" structure, covering digital tech and smart manufacturing, advanced manufacturing, green agriculture, healthy life, smart vehicles, clean energy, and a supply chain services area. A new AI zone made its debut, bringing together NVIDIA, Intel, Qualcomm, Alibaba, and others to display the full AI ecosystem — from data collection to intelligent computing and real-world deployments. AI was embedded across all chains, empowering industrial automation, precision farming, telemedicine, smart mobility, energy management, and logistics, vividly illustrating the deep fusion of technological and industrial innovation.

A total of 676 exhibitors from 85 countries confirmed participation, and with upstream and downstream partners, the actual number surpassed 1,200. Foreign firms represented 36.5% of the total, while Fortune Global 500 and industry leaders accounted for over 65%.

Veteran exhibitors like NVIDIA, Apple, and Airbus returned with impressive displays. NVIDIA presented its AI "five-layer cake" alongside domestic partners; Apple showcased smart and green manufacturing with three Chinese suppliers; and Airbus led a coalition of 15 top aviation companies to present the full lifecycle of large aircraft. Newcomers including SK Group, Skyworks, and Cadence also joined, while Xiong'an New Area made its independent debut. Additionally, a Low-Altitude Economy zone within the advanced manufacturing chain featured nearly 30 firms pioneering future technologies.

More than 160 new products, technologies, and services had their premieres, with over 30 major launches at the "CISCE Launch Station." Siemens and Honeywell unveiled China-first industrial AI and carbon-reduction solutions, highlighting global leaders' commitment to China's supply chains.

The expo also hosted over 60 side events, releasing the 2026 Global Supply Chain Promotion Report and a resilience index. Representatives from 13 countries held promotional and matchmaking sessions. The event was free and open to professionals from June 22 afternoon to 24 and to the public on June 25-26.

SOURCE Xinhuanet