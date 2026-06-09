THE CHRISTOPHERS ANNOUNCE WINNERS OF ANNUAL HIGH SCHOOL POSTER CONTEST AND COLLEGE VIDEO CONTEST

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christophers selected the top prize winners in their 36th Annual Poster Contest for High School Students and the 38th Annual Video Contest for College Students. Both contests invite students to create a message that visually interprets the timeless theme, "You Can Make a Difference."

First prize in the poster contest went to Charlee Blankenship, a senior at Pickens High School in Sunset, SC, whose entry presented a photo of a beaming young girl seated in a large, orange swing, specifically designed to fit not only her, but her wheelchair as well. Blankenship took the photo at the dedication of a wheelchair-accessible swing at a local park, a project for which she helped raise funds, so that people with disabilities can better enjoy their community.

Second-place winner, Hays, KS, High School senior Mary Elizabeth (Lizzy) Vajnar, also utilized photography in her poster featuring 15 pictures, all taken by her. Each photo showcases one or two of her fellow students actively engaging in either artistic, athletic or musical pursuits at Lizzy's high school. An uplifting reminder is typed across the middle, saying, "You Can Make a Difference…Every Field, Every Stage, Every Day." Underneath, she includes an additional inspirational quote, "You were created with purpose."

Third prize winner, senior Sophia Chiou, who attends Naperville High School in Illinois, also uses photographs to demonstrate how she makes a difference in under-resourced communities. Six pictures in the poster are evenly distributed across the top and bottom, along with the words, "You Can Make a Difference-Share Your Passion" at the center. The photos show younger students happily posing in a group shot, or enthusiastically participating in projects relating to art or engineering, under the watchful supervision of their high school instructors.

The Christophers also announced winners of their 38th Annual Video Contest for College Students. In her first-place film titled "From Silence to Smiles," Elementary Education major Chloe O'Loughlin, of Pullman, WA, illustrates how even the simple act of inviting people to look up from their screens and play a board game, as Chloe's younger brother does at the beginning of this video, can have a profound impact on those around you. As the house fills with family members of various ages, the joy and appreciation on their faces is evident, as they cook, share a meal together, and say a prayer of thanksgiving while holding hands before they eat. While the film contains no dialogue, only an uplifting song accompanying the video, the overall message is clear: life is not meant to be watched from the sidelines, but rather experienced with those you love.

Second prize winner Kennedy Cordle, a Construction Management major at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro, explained in her film "One Person Can Make a Difference" how change happens when someone decides to step forward. The film follows her on a mission trip during which she helped build and manage a farm in Antigua, so the residents could make a more sustainable living. She says, "I couldn't fix the economy…or stop volcanoes from erupting. But I could show up, and help build something that mattered."

Third-place winner Henry Strom, from Iron Mountain, MI, pays tribute to an empathetic and proactive individual who chose to take a significant first step towards positive change. In his film, titled "My Sister Has Made a Difference," the Bay de Noc Community College student documents the efforts of his younger sister, Emma, who at 15 started a nonprofit called Senior Crafting Connections. In the film, she explains that she decided on something that would help the seniors in the community, since they are a demographic that is very commonly overlooked.

"The students who submitted entries in both contests showed tremendous passion and creativity in conveying the importance of putting words into actions when it comes to having a lasting impact on the lives of others," said Sarah E. Holinski, The Christophers' Youth Coordinator.

For 81 years, The Christophers have striven, through various forms of media, to answer founder Father James Keller's call to celebrate those who utilize their God-given gifts to change people's lives for the better. The ancient Chinese proverb—"It's better to light one candle than to curse the darkness"— is at the heart of every Christopher publication, radio, and awards program. More information about The Christophers can be found at www.christophers.org.

Media Contact: David Reich

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SOURCE The Christophers