The Clorox® Brand Unveils Innovative Device that Detects Symptom Spikes in the Classroom

A new survey1 from Clorox found that 79 percent of parents believe that implementing technological solutions in schools can help combat the spread of illness. The new device will be donated to select schools around the country and will launch with an initial beta test this fall to help educators and students return to classrooms more safely and confidently.

"As a leader in public health, Clorox is continuously looking for opportunities to innovate and provide unique solutions to help protect communities and promote health," said Magnus Jonsson, Vice President of Cleaning at The Clorox Company. "This school year is unlike any we have faced before, which is why we're proud to expand upon our solutions for prevention and provide teachers and school administrators with a way to identify early illness symptoms."

How the Device Works

The new device from Clorox will alert schools when a classroom has surpassed a predetermined symptom threshold developed by Dr. Saskia Popescu, epidemiologist research partner and infection preventionist. The end result is an ability to harness these illness indicators to help schools make informed decisions about prevention and keep classrooms safe.

Using specialized thermal sensors, the device identifies potential spikes in body temperature. The proprietary software also recognizes upticks in coughs and sneezes. When the device detects an increase in symptoms that surpass a predetermined threshold, educators receive real-time notifications. Schools can then evaluate the classroom's risk level and take actions to help prevent the spread of illness-causing germs following their own internal healthcare protocols.

All inputs from the device are anonymized and never recorded or saved, ensuring the only thing that's identifiable are the symptoms.

Parents Seek Innovative Solutions to Help Prevent Outbreaks in Schools

More than half of parents (51 percent) believe that difficulty detecting the early spread of illness is one of the biggest barriers to safely reopening schools.

Classrooms are the number one area of concern regarding the spread of illness-causing germs among students (31 percent), followed by the cafeteria (20 percent), playground (18 percent) and school bus (16 percent).

Educators are facing immense pressure as 74 percent of parents believe teachers are responsible for preventing an outbreak of illness at the school.

Three-quarters (74 percent) of parents would support the use of a device in their child's classroom that analyzes anonymous cough, sneeze and temperature rates, and sends real-time alerts.

In fact, 72 percent would feel more comfortable with their kids returning to school if teachers had access to such data and 78 percent believe it would help schools react more quickly to potential outbreaks.

Get Your Classroom Involved

If you're interested in learning more about the initial beta test or submitting a school for consideration to receive a device in the future, please visit www.Clorox.com/ClassroomConfidence.

To learn more about how you can help detect the spread of illness-causing germs, visit Clorox.com or CDC.gov.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2020 sales of $6.7 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality Calm™, NeoCell® and Stop Aging Now® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, listed No. 1 on the 2020 Axios Harris Poll 100 reputation rankings and included on the Barron's 2020 100 Most Sustainable Companies list and the Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed more than $25 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

1 Clorox conducted a 10-minute survey among 1,000 parents of children in kindergarten through grade six fielded between August 19th to August 26th, 2020. The margin of error of the survey is +/- 3.1% at a 95% confidence level.

